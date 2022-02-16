Covid-19: India records slight spike in daily tally with 30,615 new cases, positivity rate at 2.45%

India registered a marginal spike in its tally of fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that again pushed the daily numbers above the 30,000-mark. With 30,615 new cases, the country's cumulative positive cases touched 42,723,558, according to the Union health ministry bulletin shared on Wednesday.

A total of 514 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the countrywide death toll to 5,09,872. Kerala alone recorded 304 deaths in the last 24 hours, including 130 backlogs.

Active cases in the country now stood at 3,70,240, with a reduction of 52,887 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data showed.

India's active count further dropped to 0.87 per cent of the total infections. Meanwhile, the day-to-day positivity rate was recorded at 2.45 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.32 per cent.

As many as 82,988 people recovered from the viral infection in the past one day, taking the total recoveries to 4,18,43,446. The recovery rate now stood at 97.94 per cent.

The government said under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered more than 1.73 billion vaccine doses so far, including more than four million doses in the last 24 hours. Of these, precautionary or booster doses were recorded at 3,20,158, while another 13,75,027 vaccine doses were administered to the 15-18 age group.