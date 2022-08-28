Covid-19: India's active tally sees sustained decline; 9,436 fresh cases today

India logged 9,436 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours – 820 cases fewer than yesterday – taking the total tally to 4,44,08,132, according to Union health ministry data on Sunday morning. The country's active caseload further dropped to 86,591 – 720 less than the previous day – accounting for 0.19 per cent of the total cases, the bulletin showed.

Deaths due to Covid-19 surged by 30 in the last 24 hours, apart from 27 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala and 100 deaths by Goa, the data updated at 8 am showed. With this, the cumulative death toll climbed to 5,27,754. Meanwhile, the national Covid recovery rate was 98.62 per cent, the ministry said.

More than 43 million people have recuperated from the disease in India, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, as per the data.

India's daily positivity rate stood at 2.93 per cent as of this morning, while the weekly positivity rate was 2.70 per cent.

India's COVID-19 infection tally breached the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.

