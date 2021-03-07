Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100
India recorded 114,068 new coronavirus infections and 705 deaths from March 1 to March 7 as per data from Johns Hopkins University. The country, on an average, recorded 16, 295 cases per day, and 100 deaths. The total number of discharges during the time was 80,228.
The number of active cases currently stands at 1,84,523, which is 1.65% of the total number of coronavirus cases recorded. A total of 1,08,68,520 people have been cured of the virus so far and the overall death toll currently stands at 1,57,756 as per the ministry of health data.
The highest number of cases in the week was recorded on Sunday, with 18,711 fresh infections. It was also the second consecutive day that the country had recorded over 18,000 cases.
The country recorded 100 or more coronavirus related deaths for three consecutive days from Friday to Sunday. Sunday also saw the maximum number of people discharged with 14,392 new discharges.
A total of 2,09,22,344 beneficiaries have been administered the Covid-19 vaccine as per the ministry of health. The government announced that Army veterans would get their jabs starting next week. Wednesday saw the highest number of vaccine doses administered with over 15 lakh beneficiaries receiving the jabs.
As per Johns Hopkins University, India has managed to administer 19,497,704 doses so far and have fully vaccinated 3,501,021 people, which constitutes 0.26% of the nation's population.
The week saw a spike in infections in certain states,especially Maharashtra that passed 2.2 million cases on Saturday after recording over 10,000 cases for two consecutive days. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine for travellers from Brazil on Wednesday over fears of the virus variant.
The national capital, New Delhi, also saw a spike in cases, recording over 300 cases daily on both Friday and Saturday.
States like Punjab, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have imposed new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus. The Centre had sent expert teams to Maharashtra and Punjab on Saturday to assist with the Covid situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed
- Among those waiting at the weighing scale are also people who do not own land but are engaged in transporting sugarcane from farms to sugar mills after getting the yield measures at weighing scales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in Kanyakumari
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP to hold cycle rally in support of Azam Khan over cases lodged by UP police
- In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case
- An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah's swipe at Suvendu: 'Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called Modi ki dukan... buy medicine from there: PM launches Jan Aushadhi centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah visits Kerala as Vijayan govt battles to rid gold smuggling taint
- Earlier, the CM had hit out at BJP's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, alleging after his elevation, smuggling from West Asian countries increased manifold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
During PM Modi’s Kolkata rally, CM Banerjee will decry LPG price in Siliguri
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the famous Brigade Parade Grounds in Maidan area is expected to draw a huge crowd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 18,711 new cases of Covid-19, 100 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
- The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox