Covid-19: Kerala reviews situation, state capital Thiruvananthapuram faces highest curbs

The Kerala government imposed more restrictions across the state as the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases continue to rise. The decision was taken after a review meeting chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister chaired the meeting virtually from the United States where he is undergoing treatment, news agency PTI reported.

As per the new measures, educational institutions which have less than 40 per cent attendance for consecutive three days will be closed for two weeks.

“The categorisation of districts based on the infection and hospitalisation will come to effect from Tuesday," the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a release.

The officials present in the meeting noted that Covid-19 spread is rapid and the hospitalisation has increased in the state.

The state government has categorised districts in A, B and C based on the spread of the infection. While rules are relaxed in districts falling under A category and people living there can attend social, cultural, religious, political and public events, no such gatherings are allowed in the B and C category districts.

Those falling in category C have the highest number of curbs where movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function. State capital Thiruvananthapuram is the only district in category C.

All classes (including tuition centres) - except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes - are allowed online only in C category districts.

Status of vaccination

The CMO also informed that 83 per cent of the people in the state received both the doses of vaccine while 66 per cent of children received their vaccination in Kerala.

Health minister Veena George denied media reports that the ICUs and ventilators in the state were fully occupied. She said more beds, ICUs and ventilators will start functioning in the state if the number of patients go high in Kerala.

Daily Covid-19 numbers still high

Kerala recorded 26,514 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease on Monday, which took the total caseload to 56,46,665.

The state had recorded 5,449 cases on Sunday and 45,136 infections on Saturday. On January 20, Kerala had registered 46,387 cases, the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.