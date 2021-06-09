Covid-19 lockdown in Nagaland extended till June 18

Nagaland extended the ongoing lockdown in the state by a week to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The extension of lockdown from June 11 to June 18 was announced by the Nagaland’s High-Powered Committee (HPC) following a discussion with district task forces.

Several districts of the state will also witness relaxations during the extended lockdown, depending on the Covid-19 situation there, government spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said while announcing the decision on Twitter.

The High Power Committee after thorough discussion with all the District Task Forces has decided to extend the lockdown till June 18 with further relaxations.

Before the HPC met, there was no consensus between the representatives of districts over whether the lockdown should be extended. While a few districts sought relaxations, others suggested extension of the lockdown in view of the rising infections.

Nagaland on Tuesday reported 133 fresh infections, which pushed the tally to 23,051, a health official told the news agency PTI. "The demise of three coronavirus patients, two in Kohima and one in Mon district, has increased the death toll to 432," the official said.

As many as 36 cases were detected in Dimapur, 28 in Mokokchung, 27 in Wokha, 16 in Kohima, 8 in Mon, 7 in Phek, 5 in Longleng and 3 each in Kiphire and Zunheboto, said Nyanthung Kikon, state nodal officer for integrated disease surveillance project.