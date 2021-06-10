Covid-19 lockdown in parts of Karnataka may be extended by a week, says minister

The lockdown imposed in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district to arrest the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) may be extended by a week, said district-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday. The ongoing lockdown will end on June 14.

The minister was speaking after attending a virtual meeting called by chief minister BS Yediyurappa to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in state.

Deputy chief minister CN Ashwathnarayan and state home minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present in the meeting. Deputy commissioners of Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru districts were also a part of the meeting as the test positivity rate was in these districts high last week.

"The cases have come down due to the stringent measures adopted by the state government during lockdown but they are not decreasing in these eight districts as was expected. The chief minister expressed his anxiety over the increase in cases in rural areas," a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

Officials concerned were asked to bring down the positivity rate in the state to below five per cent, the statement said, adding that the CM instructed them to strictly ensure compliance of preventive measures to contain the pandemic.

He also directed them to abide by the guidelines in the micro containment zones, the statement added. "Yediyurappa asked the deputy commissioners to intensify Covid-19 tests, especially in Belagavi, and give the RT-PCR reports within 24 hours of the test," it read.

"The chief minister today held a meeting with the districts where the number of cases is high. The next course of action will be decided by the CM by either today evening or tomorrow morning," Ashwathnarayan told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada's Poojary said he has called a meeting of MPs and MLAs in the district on Friday to discuss what exemptions, if any, will to given to people during the next lockdown.