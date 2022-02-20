Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports dip in daily cases; no deaths in Mumbai today

In Maharashtra, 3,375 patients were discharged today. The overall recovery rate in the state is stable at 98%
Active cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai stand at 1,511. (file photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 09:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The state of Maharashtra reported 1,437 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With six new fatalities, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in the state rose to 1,43,582.

3,375 patients were discharged today, and the overall recovery rate in Maharashtra is stable at 98%. The hospitalisation rate also remained low. A total of 19 Covid patients were hospitalised in Mumbai in the last 24 hours.

The capital city Mumbai reported 167 new Covid-19 cases, and zero deaths. Active cases of Covid-19 in the city stand at 1,511

The total number of Covid cases in Maharashtra stand at 78.58 lakh, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10.54 lakh Covid-19 cases.

No new case of Omicron variant was reported today. As of now, 4,456 Omicron variant cases have been detected in Maharashtra. Out of these 3,986 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

