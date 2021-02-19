IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Corona cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai.(PTI)
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Corona cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know

These mutations are believed to be immune-escape which means even if there are antibodies in the human body, they can save save themselves.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST

Mutations of the Covid-19 virus in India found only in some districts have come to the surface as Maharashtra is seeing a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. These mutations are apparently different from that of the UK, South African or Brazilian strains of the virus. As studies are on to find more about these new variants, here is all we know about them so far.

> All these strains are of A2 type of coronavirus, which is common in India.

> N440K mutation was found in a sample collected from Yavatmal in Maharashtra.

> This is more prevalent in South India. Scientists at the Cellular and Molecular Biology found reported this variant in January, as reported by PTI.

> N440K was a very small number in September and October last year. But now it is getting a much bigger proportion.

> It is believed to be milder than the previous variant.

> It escapes neutralising antibodies, which means even if there are antibodies in the human body, this mutation can save itself from them.

> N440K is commonly found in Andhra Pradesh. It can also escape neutralising antibodies.

> N440K was found in a case of re-infection in Delhi.

Apart from these two, there is another mutation named V911I, which was found in a sample collected from Satara. But researchers have not yet found its scientific references.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 mutant
Close
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Earlier today, the CPI(M) tweeted a commemorative message on the death anniversary of Deng Xiaoping, who was the paramount leader of the People's Republic of China between December 1978 and November 1989. (Representative Image)(AFP)
india news

BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
"Dear West Bengal and Kerala, Left Front's priorities are crystal clear - bat for China. Reject the outdated Communist ideology, Communist hypocrisy and Communist tyranny. They neither empathise with our soldiers nor our citizens," tweeted BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
Officials said that the blast had formed a small crater measuring around 5 inches in diameter on the concrete platform suggesting that it was a powerful explosion. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the name of Hoshangabad district would be changed and the district would henceforth be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
The vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trial in India.(REUTERS)
india news

Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:48 PM IST
As part of the review process, the drug major will present the safety profile of phase 2 study, and interim data of phase 3 trial, which is expected to be complete by February 21, 2021, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
As per the data, there were 48 fatal road accidents this year and 51 deaths, less than half as compared to 2019, which recorded 104 deaths in 100 fatal accidents.(File photo)
india news

Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19 pc in 2020 in comparison to 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated places with a thunderstorm over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 2-3 days," said IMD in a tweet.
Under its influence, light/moderate rainfall at isolated places with a thunderstorm over South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala during next 2-3 days," said IMD in a tweet.
india news

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:31 PM IST
Another trough in low-level easterlies will also run from Southwest Bay of Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI file)
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI file)
india news

Siddaramaiah confident of Congress coming back to power in 2023

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:27 PM IST
The Leader of the Opposition in the assembly also seemingly indicated his ambition to become the Chief Minister once again, as he declared that on coming back to power he will provide 10 kg rice per head to the poor free of cost.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents.(Representational photo)
The issued documents in the DigiLocker system are deemed to be at par with original physical documents.(Representational photo)
india news

'DigiLocker' for MEA's 'Passport Seva' launched

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Speaking at the event, the minister of state for external affairs said the "Passport Seva Programme" has brought in huge transformation towards the delivery of passport services in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Corona cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai.(PTI)
A health worker leaves a residential area after conducting swab tests for Covid-19 following the rise in Corona cases at Dharavi, in Mumbai.(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
These mutations are believed to be immune-escape which means even if there are antibodies in the human body, they can save save themselves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
The first phase of voting for the three-phased elections to the decentralised tiers of local bodies at the village, block and district levels in Kerala will be conducted by the Kerala State Election Commission on Tuesday.(PTI/ File photo)
india news

Over 43,000 cops deployed for Feb 21 Gujarat civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:13 PM IST
The deployment would include 25,000 personnel from regular units, 15,000 homeguards, and 3,000 from the state reserve police force (SRPF), Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case before the Supreme Court was of a hapless consumer whose locker was broken open by United Bank of India’s Kolkata branch in September 1994 for non-payment of rent. (HT PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
The case before the Supreme Court was of a hapless consumer whose locker was broken open by United Bank of India’s Kolkata branch in September 1994 for non-payment of rent. (HT PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

Banks liable for safety of lockers: SC; asks RBI to issue guidelines in 6 months

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(REUTERS)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
"Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy," wrote Thunberg on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro man' expressed his intention to join BJP, in Kochi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
E Sreedharan, also known as 'Metro man' expressed his intention to join BJP, in Kochi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:22 PM IST
Hailing from Kerala, the 88-year-old technocrat said that he wants to do things for the benefit of the state and those can be done by entering politics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several trains were able to make up for the time lost due to the agitation, it added, the Railways said. (HT_PRINT)
Several trains were able to make up for the time lost due to the agitation, it added, the Railways said. (HT_PRINT)
india news

Rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Suburban train services in Mumbai were not affected by the agitation and there was no impact on freight revenue as well, the national transporter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader, Pamela Goswami, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata with nearly 100 grams of cocaine.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
A Bharatiya Janata Party youth leader, Pamela Goswami, was arrested from a posh area in south Kolkata with nearly 100 grams of cocaine.(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:02 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP