Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know
Mutations of the Covid-19 virus in India found only in some districts have come to the surface as Maharashtra is seeing a sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. These mutations are apparently different from that of the UK, South African or Brazilian strains of the virus. As studies are on to find more about these new variants, here is all we know about them so far.
> All these strains are of A2 type of coronavirus, which is common in India.
> N440K mutation was found in a sample collected from Yavatmal in Maharashtra.
> This is more prevalent in South India. Scientists at the Cellular and Molecular Biology found reported this variant in January, as reported by PTI.
> N440K was a very small number in September and October last year. But now it is getting a much bigger proportion.
> It is believed to be milder than the previous variant.
> It escapes neutralising antibodies, which means even if there are antibodies in the human body, this mutation can save itself from them.
> N440K is commonly found in Andhra Pradesh. It can also escape neutralising antibodies.
> N440K was found in a case of re-infection in Delhi.
Apart from these two, there is another mutation named V911I, which was found in a sample collected from Satara. But researchers have not yet found its scientific references.
(With agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP slams CPI-M for commemorating former Chinese leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forensic analysts, SIT visit blast site in Bengal’s Murshidabad, no arrests yet
- Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team and forensic analysts visited the spot, on Friday where the blast took place late on Wednesday night.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP’s Hoshangabad to be renamed as Narmadapuram: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Under the rules for changing names of places, the Union home ministry approves proposals sent by state governments to change the name of districts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Reddy's begins process to obtain emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatal accidents in Delhi decreased by 19% in 2020 in comparison to 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light to moderate rainfall likely in Maha, MP, K'taka, Chhattisgarh: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddaramaiah confident of Congress coming back to power in 2023
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'DigiLocker' for MEA's 'Passport Seva' launched
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 mutations N440K, E484K, V911I: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 43,000 cops deployed for Feb 21 Gujarat civic polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banks liable for safety of lockers: SC; asks RBI to issue guidelines in 6 months
- Going by past decided cases before the National Consumer Commission and High Courts, the top court noticed that the banks often took the line of defence that they were not liable as they were not aware of the contents of lockers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Greta Thunberg extends support to jailed activist Disha Ravi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I Know Modi closely, says Metro Man Sreedharan, asks 'where is intolerance'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox