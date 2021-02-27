Covid-19 surge in Maharashtra, Kerala: How each state fared in last 5 days

Maharashtra and Kerala have been at the centre of the recent resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Last week, the two states, along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, were flagged as areas of concern by the Ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

As of February 26, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally of 2,138,154 is the highest in the country, while Kerala is next at 1,052,537, as per figures by the respective state health departments. Here’s a look at how each state has fared in the last five days:

Maharashtra: The western state began the week with 5,210 new Covid-19 cases and 18 related deaths on Monday. The number of new infections and deaths rose to 6,218 and 51, respectively, on Tuesday. Over the next three days, Maharashtra recorded more than 8,000 new daily cases, with 8,333 on Friday. Daily deaths from Feb 24-26 were 80, 56 and 48 respectively, taking the state’s death toll to 52,041. Overall, it saw 37,270 cases and 253 deaths between Feb 22-26, which means that on average, there were 7,454 new cases daily and more than 50 related deaths.

Cases have been on the rise in the state’s capital city of Mumbai as well. As of Feb 26, the metropolis’ infection tally stood at 323,879 while the death toll was at 11,466, with 1,035 new cases and three fatalities on the day. Daily infections remained well below 800 on Feb 22 and 23, before topping 1,000 on each of the next three days. While a lockdown has been ruled out for now, restrictions have been imposed in several parts of Maharashtra. People have also been warned to follow appropriate Covid-19 behaviour, or else, ‘a lockdown would have to be imposed.’

Kerala: From Feb 22-26, the southern state recorded 2,212, 4,034, 4,106, 3,677 and 3,671 new daily infections respectively. The related fatalities on these days, meanwhile, were 16, 14, 17, 14 and 14 respectively. There were total 17,700 cases and 75 deaths in Kerala in this period; on average, there were 3,540 new daily cases and 15 deaths per day. Total 4,164 people have succumbed to the viral disease in Kerala thus far and 996,514 have recovered; the corresponding number for Maharashtra being 2,017,303. The Kerala government has also announced free RT-PCR tests for its expatriates returning from abroad.

A number of states have made it mandatory for passengers arriving from Maharashtra, Kerala and the three other states to provide a negative RT-PCR test report.