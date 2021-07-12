Covid-19: Top 5 states contributing maximum number of cases to India’s tally

India recorded 37,154 new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, taking the overall tally across the country to 30,874,376. Active cases now comprise 1.46% of the total infections and stands at 450,899. Monday’s tally marks a significant decrease from the 41,506 cases the country had reported on Sunday.

The following five states have been contributing the maximum number of cases to the country’s tally.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 8,535 new cases of Covid-19 and 156 fatalities on Sunday. The tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has now reached 6,157,799. With 6,013 recoveries in the previous 24 hours, the recovery rate in the state now stands at 96.02%. The capital city of Mumbai recorded 558 new cases and 15 deaths, taking the total count of infections to 727,694 and the death toll to 15,627. The districts of Kolhapur, Satara, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune (rural), and Sangli continue to report a high number of cases and a high testing positivity rate.

Kerala

Kerala reported 12,220 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, and 97 fatalities. The total tally of cases in the state now stands at 3,065,336, while the death toll is now at 14,586. Currently 386,876 people are under surveillance in various districts of the state, of which 362,022 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,854 admitted in hospitals. Kerala is also tackling a sudden occurrence of Zika virus cases in the state. Three more cases were reported in the state on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 18. Experts opine that unlike coronavirus, Zika does not spread as rapidly, with only one in five people developing symptoms, and can also be managed with effective vector control programs.

Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 1,978 new cases of Covid-19 and 56 fatalities in the previous 24 hour. The total number of cases have now surpassed 28 lakhs, while the death toll now stands at 35,835. At 433 new cases, Bengaluru urban contributed the most to the state’s tally, followed by Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 2,775 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the total tally of cases to 25.18 lakh. In the last 24 hours 47 fatalities were also recorded, the death toll now stands at 33,418. The state has also ramped up fumigation efforts as cases of Zika virus has started cropping up in neighbouring Kerala.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh recorded 2,665 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. The death toll crossed the 13,000-mark after 16 more fatalities were reported. The districts of East Godavari, Chittoor, and West Godavari contributed the most number of cases.

