Home / India News / 'Covid-19 under control’: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan announces end of Sunday corona curfew
india news

'Covid-19 under control’: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan announces end of Sunday corona curfew

In a series of tweets, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that no new Covid-19 case was found in 35 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, adding that for the first time, the state’s active caseload has fallen below the 1,000-mark.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:23 PM IST
Police barricades placed on a road in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur (File Photo/ANI).(ANI)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday that the Covid-19 situation in the state is “under control,” and, therefore, “corona curfew” on Sundays is being lifted with immediate effect.

Also Read | Vaccine hesitancy: Madhya Pradesh man climbs tree with wife’s Aadhaar card

“Covid-19 is under control in Madhya Pradesh. There is not even a single new positive case in 35 districts of the state and, for the first time, cumulative active cases have fallen below the 1,000-mark. The positivity rate has come down to 0.06%. Therefore, it seems unreasonable to impose corona curfew on Sundays as well,” a rough translation of Chauhan’s tweet, posted in Hindi, read.

“We are therefore ending Sunday corona curfew with immediate effect. Those who want to open their shops or continue their economic activities can do so in accordance with the Covid-19 protocol. Night curfew will continue as earlier,” the chief minister posted in a subsequent tweet.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh extends ‘corona curfew’ till June 15 with certain relaxations: CM

Chauhan further urged everyone to wear masks and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as “Covid-19 is under control but has not been fully eradicated.” On the vaccination front, he said that Madhya Pradesh has once again created a record. “Till 7:30pm today, a total of 964,756 vaccine doses have been administered under the Madhya Pradesh Vaccine Suraksha Abhiyan,” the chief minister tweeted.

On June 21, on the first day of the new vaccination regime, Madhya Pradesh vaccinated more than 1.6 million people, thus creating a national record. However, it was alleged later that the government knowingly “slowed down” its vaccination drive in the days leading up to June 21 to store vaccine doses for the day, a claim it has rubbished.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh accused of 'slowing' Covid-19 vaccine drive to reach record high

Madhya Pradesh registered 46 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths due to the viral disease on Saturday, a health department bulletin showed. The cumulative infection tally has thus risen to 789,657 including 8,896 coronavirus related deaths.

madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan coronavirus covid-19

