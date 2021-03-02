Covid-19 vaccination drive: Here's how to book appointments through Aarogya Setu
- The beneficiaries also have an option for walk-in registration at their nearby vaccination centre.
The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive is underway in the country. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan and many others have received the shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the phase which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the first shot on Monday.
In this phase, those who are above 60 and 45+ with comorbidities are being given the vaccine shots. Citizens can make their registration through Co-WIN 2.0 portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or book their appointment through the Aarogya Setu app. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.
The beneficiaries also have an option for walk-in registration at their nearby vaccination centre. As many as 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN portal on the first day and th will be vaccinated in the next few days.
Here is a step-by-step guide to book appointment on Aarogya Setu app:
1) After opening the Aarogya Setu app, the users will see an option "CoWin" on the top right-hand side.
2) The option will lead to multiple other options: Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard etc.
3) The users have to tap on the 'Vaccination' option, followed by 'Register Now'. Here, the users will have to key in their phone number.
4) After this, they will receive a One Time Password (OTP) which needs to be entered into the required field.
5) Once the users are done with verification, a small form will open where they need to fill in details like name, gender, year of birth, age. The users will also be asked to upload an ID proof.
6) After pressing 'Submit', a new page will open where they will need to submit proof of eligibility. Under this, beneficiaries who are under the age of 60 but are above 45 and have comorbidities will need to upload a doctor's certificate. The government has listed 20 comorbidities that are covered for vaccination.
7) Once the verification process is done, you can select your vaccination centre as per your suitable location. It will give you options for available slots for the vaccination. Tap on the book option to select your desired slot.
8) The vaccination beneficiary will receive a confirmation message with appointment details after the successful registration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pak, passenger dead on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jammu: Congress leader holds protest against Ghulam Nabi Azad for praising Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief scientist says India showed capacity to innovate, manufacture vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government aims to operationalise 23 waterways by 2030: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army provides free coaching to J&K students under Super 30 program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
80% reduction in insurgency-related incidents in N-E states last year: MHA data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive: Here's how to book appointments through Aarogya Setu
- The beneficiaries also have an option for walk-in registration at their nearby vaccination centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unemployment high due to 'ill considered demonetisation': Manmohan Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat civic election: AAP makes inroad 'from urban to rural'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rare flowering shrub East-Himalayan Eranthemum photographed 1st time in Manipur
- East-Himalayan Eranthemum is a native plant of east Himalayan region, Bangladesh and Burma. It flowers during January-March, said a website.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plea in SC seeks a transgender welfare board to address social welfare issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There were some glitches on Co-Win but..' Harsh Vardhan explains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong’s new campaign style: Dance, push-ups and deep sea diving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 killed in car crash in AP's Anantapur, liquor bottle found near driver
- On receiving information from the locals, the police rushed to the spot to take up rescue operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12,286 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, infection tally crosses 11.12 mn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox