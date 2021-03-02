Covid-19 vaccination drive: Here's how to book appointments through Aarogya Setu

The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive is underway in the country. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan and many others have received the shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the phase which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took the first shot on Monday.

In this phase, those who are above 60 and 45+ with comorbidities are being given the vaccine shots. Citizens can make their registration through Co-WIN 2.0 portal (www.cowin.gov.in) or book their appointment through the Aarogya Setu app. The eligible beneficiaries can choose the centre of their choice and book an appointment based on the slots available.

The beneficiaries also have an option for walk-in registration at their nearby vaccination centre. As many as 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN portal on the first day and th will be vaccinated in the next few days.

Here is a step-by-step guide to book appointment on Aarogya Setu app:

1) After opening the Aarogya Setu app, the users will see an option "CoWin" on the top right-hand side.

2) The option will lead to multiple other options: Vaccine Information, Vaccination, Vaccination Certificate, Vaccination Dashboard etc.

3) The users have to tap on the 'Vaccination' option, followed by 'Register Now'. Here, the users will have to key in their phone number.

4) After this, they will receive a One Time Password (OTP) which needs to be entered into the required field.

5) Once the users are done with verification, a small form will open where they need to fill in details like name, gender, year of birth, age. The users will also be asked to upload an ID proof.

6) After pressing 'Submit', a new page will open where they will need to submit proof of eligibility. Under this, beneficiaries who are under the age of 60 but are above 45 and have comorbidities will need to upload a doctor's certificate. The government has listed 20 comorbidities that are covered for vaccination.

7) Once the verification process is done, you can select your vaccination centre as per your suitable location. It will give you options for available slots for the vaccination. Tap on the book option to select your desired slot.

8) The vaccination beneficiary will receive a confirmation message with appointment details after the successful registration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON