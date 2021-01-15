Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi to address the nation on Saturday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on January 16 morning to start Covid-19 vaccination in India.
The vaccination campaign, marking the final phase in India’s long battle against the pandemic, will be held daily from 9am to 5pm, barring the days earmarked for routine immunisation programme.
Vaccination of health care and frontline workers will be held at a wide range of public health care facilities, from hospitals to primary health centres in rural India and large private hospitals.
This would be the PM’s second address to the nation in the recent months. His last one was on October when he reminded people on the continued fight against the pandemic after the federal lockdown was lifted to rejuvenate the economy.
Also read | Key things to know about India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive
Officials involved in the preparations said that all pallets of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccines have reached all state capitals and their distribution to the districts and blocks is on. Similarly, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, a backup to Covishield, has also arrived in some states.
The funding of the first two groups of beneficiaries—the healthcare and frontline workers—will be done entirely by the Centre, the PM had announced earlier this week.
On Monday, he spoke to all CMs as the countdown started for the much-awaited inoculation drive.
In his speech on Saturday morning, the Prime Minister is expected to assure the nation that the vaccines have gone through rigorous process of testing before scientists gave approval for their emergency use. According to an official, Modi is also expected to talk about the need to fight against malicious rumours and deliberate misinformation campaign by vested interest groups in a bid to dampen the vaccine campaign and create fear among the people.
Officials, however, also added that the standard safety protocols including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing will continue even after one gets a vaccine.
In many states, the chief ministers are expected to hold one last preparatory meeting on Friday to take stock of the situation before the vaccination drive starts.
The officials have defined health care providers and workers in health care settings, like doctors, nurses, technicians, lab workers including ICDS workers. Frontline workers include personnel from state and Central Police department, armed forces, home guard, prison staff, disaster management volunteers and civil defence organisation, municipal workers and revenue officials engaged in Covid-19 containment, surveillance and associated activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi lauds India's Aatmanirbhar Mission in Manorama Year Book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Don’t test our patience’: Gen Naravane’s blunt message to China on LAC row
- The army chief said India had given a fitting response to the (Chinese) conspiracy to unilaterally change the status quo in the Ladakh theatre where the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have deployed more than 100,000 combat-ready soldiers and advanced weaponry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Seek approval before initiating action against poll officials': EC tells states
- The EC said that the victimisation creates an atmosphere of fear that conveys to the upright, steadfast and sincere officers that they can be “taken to task anytime”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
114 people test positive for UK variant of coronavirus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will not talk to SC-appointed committee,' reiterates farmers' union
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't go to Committee constituted by SC, will only talk to Centre: Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality remains 'severe' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 senior doctors to be the first to get Covid-19 vaccine in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NGT forms committee to look into plea alleging illegal mining in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat govt examining anti-conversion laws enacted by UP, MP: Patel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine drive to be held at 10 centres in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New weather radars set up in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests Rose Valley chit fund owner’s wife in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox