Covid-19 vaccination now allowed at offices. Check details about eligibility, price

Covid-19 vaccination will be open for employees at their workplaces, both private and government, starting Sunday, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said on Wednesday, adding that the move aims at increasing the pace of the immunisation drive across the country.

“Organising vaccination at Work Place will not only be convenient to the staff at Work Places but also help to avoid travel and hence reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 virus” the ministry said in a statement.

The Covid-19 inoculation sessions can be organised at offices that have about 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries, the health ministry said in a letter to all states and Union territories and informed that vaccination can be conducted by tagging these workplaces with an existing Covid Vaccination Center (CVC).

Here’s everything you need to know about Covid-19 vaccination at offices

Vaccination Process

The District Task Force (DTF) chaired by the district magistrate and Urban Task Force (UTF) chaired by the municipal commissioner will identify government and private workplaces where Covid-19 vaccination sessions can be conducted. The firms’ management will designate one of their senior staff to work as a “nodal officer” to coordinate with district health authorities or private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) and support vaccination activities. The officer will oversee and facilitate all aspects of vaccination at “Work Place CVC” like registration of beneficiaries, availability of physical and IT infrastructure and oversight to vaccination etc., the health ministry has said. Once identified, all such office vaccination centres will be registered in the CoWin portal as government or private COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC) at Work Place. In-charges of government or private CVCs with which the ‘Work Place CVCs’ are tagged for Covid-19 vaccination will be responsible to provide vaccine and ensure reporting in CoWin from these offices.

Who is eligible?

In accordance with the current phase of the inoculations drive, only employees who are aged 45 years or more will be eligible to take the Covid-19 shot at office. No outsiders including eligible family members will be allowed for vaccination at “CVC at Work Place”. The employees to wish to get the jab must be registered in CoWin portal prior to vaccination. CVC Nodal Officer will ensure registration of all targeted beneficiaries and the facility of on-spot registration will also be available but only to employees of the workplace, the government has stated.

Which vaccines will be administered?

The central government has clarified that only one type of vaccine will be provided for inoculation sessions at workplaces to avoid mixing vaccine types in the first and second dose of a beneficiary. Beneficiaries at offices who have already received one dose of a vaccine different from the one being administered at the Work Place CVC shall not be vaccinated at a session in the Work Place CVC. They are expected to get the second dose of the same vaccine at an appropriate COVID vaccination centre. “However, those who have received same vaccine as first dose may be provided second dose at the Work Place CVC,” the health ministry said.

How much will the Covid-19 vaccine cost?

The Covid-19 immunisation at government offices organised by district health authorities will be free of cost while that by private CVC would be on a payment basis and will be at the same rate as of vaccination at a private health facility. They are allowed to take service charge subject to a ceiling of ₹ 100 /- per person per dose and a vaccine cost of ₹ 150/- per person per dose. “Hence, the financial ceiling of the total amount recoverable by private health facility is INR 250/- per person per dose”, the health ministry said.