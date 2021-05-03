Covid-19 vaccine status in ten states, UTs. Check here

Several states and Union territories (UT) across the country are facing a severe crunch in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccines. The central government decided to launch the third phase of the largest vaccination drive on May 1, but many states and UTs could not begin the drive in a full-fledged manner due to the continued shortage.

The Centre said that it has provided more than 165 million vaccine doses to states and UTs for free and of this, the total consumption including wastage amounts to nearly 159 million doses, as of Monday morning.

More than 1.35 crore total Covid-19 vaccine doses are available as of Monday, the health ministry's data showed. The available doses include doses in balance and in the pipeline. Nearly 6 million vaccine doses will be supplied to the states and UTs within the next three days, the government said on Monday.

Here is the vaccine status of ten states that accounted for more than 73 per cent of new infections in the last 24 hours:

Uttar Pradesh has the maximum doses available with over 14.25 lakh in balance and 150,000 doses are in pipeline.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state has merely more than 23,000 doses in balance currently and 10.5 lakh doses are in pipeline.

Delhi, which has a positivity rate of 28 per cent as of Sunday, will be getting 75,000 vaccine doses and currently has 3.87 lakh in balance.

Karnataka contributed the second-highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours. The state has 17,900 doses in balance and 5.79 lakh are in pipeline.

Covid-19 vaccine status as of Monday morning.(MoHFW)

Kerala will be getting around 4.75 lakh vaccine doses in the next three days.

Tamil Nadu currently has nearly 1.98 lakh doses and will be getting around 2.75 lakh vaccine doses.

West Bengal has a balance of over 1.64 lakh vaccine doses and has 500,000 in the pipeline.

Andhra Pradesh will be getting 5.75 lakh vaccine doses.

Rajasthan has over 3.68 lakh vaccine doses and will get 1.75 lakh doses in the future.

Bihar presently has over 8.6 lakh vaccine doses and will be supplied with 50,000 additional doses.

The country on Monday reported over 368,000 fresh infections and 3412 deaths in the last 24 hours. The government has started the liberalized and accelerated phase 3 of vaccination as part of the five-point strategy to contain the spread of the virus.

