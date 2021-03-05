Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study
The SARS-CoV-2 virus is mutating at a faster rate in Bengaluru than in the rest of the country, a recent study by the Indian Institute of Science has revealed. The IISC team, lead by Utpal Tatu, a professor in the Department of Biochemistry, found 27 mutations in three isolates of SARS-CoV-2 with over 11 mutations per sample, while the national average is 8.4 and the global average is 7.3, the study, as reported by news agency PTI, revealed.
To understand the spread and evolutionary history of the virus, the team constructed a global phylogenetic tree, or a tree of relatedness, of viral isolates using the sequence data. In this analysis, it has been found that the Bengaluru isolates are most closely related to the one from Bangladesh.
Mutations of a virus are not surprising as it denotes just a change in a nucleic acid base or amino acid molecule. Mutations are not variants; they accumulate and eventually generate variants. A study by Hyderabad's CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology has said around 7,684 mutations of SARS-CoV-2 are there in India.
The research team has also detected 13 different proteins most of them previously unidentified from clinical samples. "One such protein called Orf9b, which suppresses the hosts' immune response, had been predicted, but the IISc team provided the first evidence of its expression", a statement issued by the research team said.
The study has been published in the Journal of Proteome Research.
The study was primarily aimed at understanding how the virus is changing and is not about the recent spike in the number of cases in Bengaluru or across thee country. Mutations of a virus do take place and the Centre has dismissed any links between new mutations recently found in Maharashtra and the resurgence of cases in the state.
(With PTI Inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Didn’t expect a bed of roses, but the armed forces groomed me: Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reconsider Covid vaccine charge in private hospitals: Siddaramaiah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 virus mutating faster in Bengaluru, reveals IISC study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pinarayi Vijayan, 3 ministers knew about Kerala gold smuggling, court told
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hindu priest forces railways to erase MP station’s name written in Urdu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav: SC stays Aparna Purohit's arrest, directs her to cooperate
- The top court also asked Purohit to co-operate in the ongoing investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To earn tax...': Rahul Gandhi joins Congress campaign against price rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR drug case: NCB files charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty, others as accused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six states including account for 84.44% daily new Covid-19 cases: Govt
- Out of the six states, Maharashtra is the worst-hit by the resurgence of Covid-19. On Thursday, it reported its highest 8,998 fresh cases which pushed the state's tally to 21,88,183.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Miranda House to start training aspiring women politicians
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre regarding soldier missing since 1997
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NASA satellites show fires still raging over Similipal, rest of Odisha
- NASA images dispute the claim made by forest officers in the state that the fires at Similipal biosphere reserve were more or less under control.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sansad TV: Cost-cutting, content rejig behind merger of RS, LS TV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSR death: NCB files over 12,000-page charge sheet, names Rhea Chakraborty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox