Home / India News / Covid-19 weekly wrap: Kerala leads surge as daily tally remains above 40,000
india news

Covid-19 weekly wrap: Kerala leads surge as daily tally remains above 40,000

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.66 per cent, while the daily rate hovered above 2.50 per cent.(REUTERS)

India added more than 208,000 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a span of five days starting Monday (August 30), as the daily tally increased steadily, according to an analysis of the Union health ministry data in the past week.

On Monday, India added 42,909 fresh cases, while the number saw a slight dip on Tuesday when there were 30,941 cases of infections. The daily Covid-19 tally went up by 41,965 again on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, the number stood at 47,092 and 45,352, respectively.

As per the health ministry, the surge has been mostly led by Kerala which has accounted for more than half of the cases being reported daily.

The death toll also saw an upward trend as the country reported 413 fatalities on average. On Thursday, the number breached a 500-mark after 509 people succumbed to Covid-19. It recorded the lowest number of fatalities on Tuesday when 350 people lost their lives to Covid-19.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, there were 366, 460 and 380 respectively.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.66 per cent, while the daily rate hovered above 2.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the vaccination front, India inoculated millions of people daily in a mega drive. So far the cumulative Covid-19 Vaccination coverage has crossed over 676.5 million. It is administering over 5,000,000 doses every day.

India rolled out a massive vaccination drive on January 16, after facing fee initial hurdles, it has been vaccinating the population at a landmark speed.

kerala coronavirus
