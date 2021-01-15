Covishield will be administered at 75 hospitals, COVAXIN at 6
As India awaits the vaccine roll-out anxiously, the Delhi government on Friday announced that the Serum Institute of India (SII)-manufactured Covishield vaccine will be administered at 75 Delhi government and private hospitals while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN will be given at six hospitals run by the Central government in the national capital.
"Such a clear classification has been made so that the two vaccines do not mix-up," said the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.
"A particular vaccine will be given at a particular centre because if a beneficiary receives a vaccine, they would need the second dose of that vaccine only," he further added.
In the first phase, Covid-19 vaccination will begin at 81 sites in Delhi from tomorrow. Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day.
"Vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday," Jain said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference on Thursday said, "So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre. Each person will be administered two doses and the Centre provides 10 per cent extra vaccine, taking damage into account. So the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers."
"We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days & then to 1,000 centres across Delhi," he added.
Regarding serosurvey in Delhi, Jain said under the fifth round of serosurvey 28,000 people will be surveyed.
"The fifth survey will continue till January 25," Jain said.
"Delhi recorded 340 fresh Covid positive cases, while four succumbed to the virus in last 24-hours," he added.
