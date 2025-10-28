The CPI-CPI(M) deadlock over the PM-Shri scheme continued on Monday with the meeting between Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI leadership failing to produce a solution to the dispute. CPI-CPI(M) deadlock continues in Kerala

While the CPI(M) and State General Education Minister V Sivankutty argues that the government cannot afford to reject Central funds benefiting over 47 lakh students by opposing the scheme, the CPI has accused the State government of going ahead with the scheme without the unanimous consent of the Cabinet. The four CPI ministers in the Cabinet have time and again vociferously opposed the PM-Shri scheme, arguing that it would lead to implementation of the 2020 National Education Policy (NEP) and a Sangh Parivar-inspired education agenda in the state.

After the meeting with CM Vijayan on Monday afternoon, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam told reporters, “There has been no solution to the issues we raised today. We spoke to the CM. The meeting was cordial. But our concerns remain. We will announce our decision in the next stage.”

When reporters asked if CPI ministers would boycott the next Cabinet meeting, Viswam simply replied, “We will announce our decision soon.”

Local media reported that the CPI leadership may ask its four ministers -- P Prasad, K Rajan, J Chinchurani and GR Anil -- to stay away from Wednesday’s cabinet meeting as a mark of its protest over the issue. However, there was no official confirmation of the same from the party.

The CPI had pulled a similar move in 2017 when then NCP minister Thomas Chandy was accused of grabbing illegal farm land and constructing a road in violation of wetland rules in the state. At the time, the CPI similarly exerted pressure to remove Chandy as minister and was successful in that regard.

CPI National Council member Annie Raja said Monday that there is no change in the CPI’s position on PM-Shri.

“Our leadership in Kerala has conveyed the party’s concerns to the CM. We demand that the MoU signed on PM-Shri be withdrawn. CPI has always displayed courage in sticking to our position,” Raja said.