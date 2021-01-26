CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tear gassing, lathicharging farmers during tractor rally
The CPI(M) on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the treatment meted out to protesting farmers during their tractor rally, and said tear gassing and lathicharging them is "unacceptable".
The protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital. They entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of Delhi, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.
"Tear gassing & lathicharging Kisans is unacceptable. Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation. They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.
