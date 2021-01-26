IND USA
Home / India News / CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tear gassing, lathicharging farmers during tractor rally
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks(Adnan Abidi / REUTERS)
india news

CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tear gassing, lathicharging farmers during tractor rally

"Tear gassing & lathicharging Kisans is unacceptable. Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation. They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:30 PM IST

The CPI(M) on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the treatment meted out to protesting farmers during their tractor rally, and said tear gassing and lathicharging them is "unacceptable".

The protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital. They entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO in the heart of Delhi, with hundreds of them deviating from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge and tear gas.

"Tear gassing & lathicharging Kisans is unacceptable. Why, after the Delhi Police & Samyukt Kisan Morcha agreement? Why is the government provoking a confrontation. They must allow the peaceful, agreed tractor parade to continue," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.


In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misriread out President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation. (Photo Courtesy: Indian embassy in China)
india news

Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst Covid-19 pandemic

PTI, Beijing, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:14 PM IST
  • In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Misri unfurled the national flag at the Indian embassy. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad in a tweet said it celebrated the Republic Day with great enthusiasm. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka too celebrated Republic Day with members of the Indian community.
Uttarakhand Congress workers during a protest in Mussoorie on Tuesday against the farm laws. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Congress workers mark Republic Day with protest in Mussoorie against farm laws

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:51 PM IST
  • Congress workers gathered at Ambedkar Chowk and after garlanding the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar raised slogans against the government demanding the repeal of the farm laws.
Bhuri Bai. (Sourced)
india news

MP’s Padma awardee came to Bhopal in ’80s hoping to earn 6 daily as labourer

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:50 PM IST
Bhuri Bai’s paintings are mostly inspired by real-life incidents of Bhil tribe and displayed in the galleries of six countries
A protesting farmer hurls back a tear gas shell towards police as they march to the capital breaking police barricades during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, on Tuesday.(AP Photo)
india news

Clashes, vandalism, tractors on roads: How farmers' march turned violent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Tens of thousands of protesting farmers drove long lines of tractors on roads in central Delhi (ITO and Minto Road) on Tuesday, breaking through police barricades and defying tear gas.
Farmers protest. at ITO in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)
india news

Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory after farmers' tractor rally turns violent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital and entered the iconic Red Fort and ITO area in the heart of the city after hundreds of them deviated from pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas.
Late singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. (HT archive)
india news

Tamil Nadu’s Padma awardees include Balasubrahmanyam

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:45 PM IST
In all, 11 from the state have been conferred Padma awards; 10 got Padma Shri while the late singer was awarded Padma Vibushan, the second-highest civilian award
Rewben Mashangva. (Sourced)
india news

Manipur: Musician Rewben Mashangva, designer Hanjabam Radhe Devi get Padma Shri

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Mashangva is known for reviving the musical tradition of Manipur’s Tangkhul tribe, and the use of traditional musical instruments, while Devi is a Potloi Setpi, or traditional bridal wear designer
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor disapproved of what happened in the Capital on January 26 in the name of farmers' protest.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
india news

'Can't condone': Tharoor says farmers' flag on Red Fort is 'unfortunate'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:23 PM IST
No other flag but the sacred tiranga should fly aloft the Red Fort on Republic Day, the Congress leader said.
New Delhi: Political activist Yogendra Yadav (C) with farmer union leaders addresses media at Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. (PTI Photo/ Shahbaz Khan)(PTI30-11-2020_000146B)(PTI)
india news

Don't do anything that tarnishes the movement, Yogendra Yadav tells farmers

Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Soon after hundreds of farmers took out tractor rallies in protest against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre in September last year, reports of police officials being injured and a farmer dying in clashes started coming in.
A high level committee (HLC) headed by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, on mines, minerals and coal sectors was constituted by the government to give recommendations.(PTI)
india news

Centre plans to provide incentive for early commencement of production

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:16 PM IST
The panel in its report on the coal sector has recommended that the Ministry of Mines may also adopt the methodology for commercial auction as per the recommendation of the coal sector.
He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had been among the top performing states in the country and Visakhapatnam had won an award in the best performing municipalities under special category.(Photo @governorap)
india news

Andhra Governor’s balanced development pitch points to 3 capitals plan

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:13 PM IST
The Governor said past examples had shown that concentration of development at a singular place could lead to unrest and regional imbalances.
The farmers hoisted their flag at the Red Fort on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
india news

Tractor rally: Protesting farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag from its ramparts

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:08 PM IST
The farmers came to central Delhi and then to Red Fort deviating from the route which had been decided for tractor march in consultation with the police.
Nanda Kishore Prusty(HT Photo )
india news

Teacher for 7 decades, 102-year-old class 7 pass out is Padma Shri winner

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 03:02 PM IST
What endeared him to people was his refusal to charge money from his students.
But even with the help from the rioters themselves, investigators must still work rigorously to link the images to the vandalism and suspects to the acts on January 6
india news

'This is me': Rioters flaunt involvement in Capitol siege on social media

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 02:58 PM IST
'Their total lack of concern over getting caught and their friends' willingness to turn them in has helped authorities charge about 150 people as of Monday with federal crimes. In dozens of cases, Trump supporters downright flaunted their activity on social media on the day of the insurrection.
