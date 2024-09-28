CPI(M) severs ties with LDF legislator Anvar

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] officially cut all ties with Nilambur MLA PV Anvar on Friday, a day after he hit out at the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, headed by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for alleged inaction on his complaints against additional director general of police (ADGP) (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar and the CM’s political secretary, P Sasi. PV Anvar (HT Photo)

“It is clear that the allegations raised by Anvar were not to strengthen the state government or to find solutions. They have not been raised with the right intention. The reality is that his stand is part of the continuous attacks by the right-wing forces and right-wing media to undermine the state government. The Communist Party has grown through continuous protests and agitations, and Anvar claims to have the support of its cadres even though he has no experience working in the party. We cannot accept his stand against the party and we will reach out to people to make our position clear,” CPM state secretary MV Govindan told reporters in Delhi.

“The CPM no longer has any ties with Anvar. Since he doesn’t have a primary membership of the party, we cannot take any action against him. His removal from the CPM’s parliamentary grouping in the assembly is only technical and it will happen soon,” he added.

Anvar, a businessman and two-time Independent MLA from Nilambur backed by the CPI(M), targeted Vijayan at a press conference on Thursday, claiming that he has “failed” as the home minister of the state to rein in corrupt police officers and take action against Sasi. He claimed that the investigations announced by the state government into his complaints against ADGP, particularly related to illegal felling of valuable trees, misappropriating wealth and links to gold smuggling gangs, were “slow moving” and “ineffective”.

He said the CM, whom he has likened to a “father figure” before, betrayed him by raising suspicion that he may be linked to gold smuggling. He would approach the high court as the judiciary was “the last hope”, he added.

Vijayan, who is in Delhi to attend the party’s Politbureau meeting, dismissed Anvar’s charges in a brief statement.

“I dismiss the allegations raised by Anvar against the party, LDF and the government. His allegations can only be seen as part of his efforts to tarnish the LDF and the government. This stand does not affect the ongoing investigations (against ADGP). The probe will continue truthfully and transparently. I will make a detailed statement later,” he added.