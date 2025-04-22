CPI(M) slams TN governor for inviting Vice President, calls it ‘disrespect’ of SC

The CPI(M), which is one of the allies of DMK-ruled government in Tamil Nadu, on Monday slammed governor RN Ravi for “disrespecting the Supreme Court verdict” after he invited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to address the three-day conference of vice-chancellors in Ooty, scheduled to begin from Friday. “RN Ravi is disrespecting the Supreme Court verdict. Vice Chancellors should boycott the conference,” said CPI(M) (PTI)

“RN Ravi is disrespecting the Supreme Court verdict. Vice Chancellors should boycott the conference. RN Ravi, who continues to act against the people and government of Tamil Nadu, has defied the Supreme Court verdict,” CPI (M) state general secretary P Shanmugham said.

Dhankhar recently criticised the landmark SC verdict that set timelines for governors and the President of India to act on bills based on a petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government.

On April 12, the Tamil Nadu government notified 10 bills as law, predominantly related to university appointments, the first legislation in India to take effect without a governor’s signature but through the strength of a Supreme Court judgment. The notification follows a landmark verdict on April 8 in which the Supreme Court declared governor RN Ravi’s inaction on state bills “illegal” and laid down unprecedented timelines to curb gubernatorial overreach.

Seven of the 10 newly notified laws transferred power from the governor to the state government for appointing and dismissing vice-chancellors at state-run universities.

While the governor will remain the chancellor of these institutions, the substantive authority will now rest with the state government, effectively with chief minister MK Stalin. The laws is applicable to 18 universities across Tamil Nadu. Following this Stalin convened a meeting with the vice chancellors and officials of the higher education department on April 16.