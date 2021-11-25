CPI(M), TMC hurl charges as Tripura holds civic polls today

A turnout of nearly 21.79% was recorded till 11am as Tripura was holding civic polls on Thursday, according to the state’s election commission.

Polling began at 7am for 222 seats out of total 334. The remaining 112 seats were comfortably won by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier.

The CPI(M), however, alleged that its polling agents were stopped from entering polling booths, and also many waiting in queue were not allowed to enter booths and asked to go back without casting their votes based on their political affiliations.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that two of its polling agents were attacked and injured.

“We didn’t get any report of EVM malfunction from anywhere as of now. Polling is going on peacefully, “ said an official from the election department.

Police in Tripura said they have taken adequate measures to ensure free and fair polling, with state troopers posted at all the polling stations.

The civic election votes would be counted on November 28.