CPM cuts ties with Independent MLA PV Anvar after attack on Kerala CM Vijayan

KOCHI: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPM] on Friday snapped ties with LDF legislator PV Anvar following his sharp attacks on the Pinarayi Vijayan government over alleged inaction on his complaints against additional director general of police (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar and the chief minister’s political secretary P Sasi. Nilambur MLA P V Anvar told reporters on Thursday that the chief minister had no right to remain Kerala’s home minister and was a “total failure” (PTI FILE PHOTO)

CPM state secretary MV Govindan told reporters in Delhi that it was clear that the allegations made by the Nilambur lawmaker had not been made to strengthen the state government or to find solutions.

“They have not been raised with the right intentions. The reality is that his stand is part of the continuous attacks by right-wing forces and right-wing media to undermine the state government. The communist party has grown through continuous protests and agitations and Anvar claims to have the support of its cadres even though he has no experience working in the party. We cannot accept his stand against the party and will go to the people to clarify our position,” Govindan said.

“CPM no longer has any ties with MLA PV Anvar. Since he doesn’t have a primary membership of the party, we cannot take any action against him. His removal from the CPM’s parliamentary grouping in the assembly is only technical and it will happen soon,” the state secretary said.

Anvar, a businessman and two-time Independent MLA backed by the CPI(M), mounted a stinging offensive against the chief minister on Thursday, claiming that as the state’s home minister, Vijayan had ‘failed’ to rein in corrupt police officials and act against his political secretary, P Sasi. Anvar also claimed at his Press conference that the investigation announced following his complaints against the ADGP related to illegal felling of valuable trees, misappropriating wealth and links to gold smuggling gangs, were ‘slow-moving’ and ‘ineffective’.

The MLA also said he would approach the high court as the judiciary was ‘the last hope.’

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in Delhi to attend the party’s Politbureau meeting, dismissed Anvar’s charges in a brief statement.

“I dismiss the allegations raised by Anvar against the party, LDF and the government. His allegations can only be seen as part of efforts to tarnish the LDF and the government. This stand does not affect the ongoing investigations (against the ADGP). The probes will continue truthfully and transparently. I will make a detailed statement later,” he said.