Crane falls at Bengaluru Metro site, workers unhurt

Several construction labourers engaged in Bengaluru’s Namma Metro rail project had a narrow escape after a crane fell from a height of 40 feet at one of the worksites on Sunday. The incident took place during the construction of an elevated line metro from RV Road to Bommasandra and a metro-cum-road flyover from Ragi Gudda to Silk Board under phase II of Namma Metro.

Talking about the incident, a BMRCL official said that a launching girder at a metro construction site near Udupi Garden Signal in BTM Layout Second stage, ‘rested’ on a metro pier instead of taking support from its own legs on Sunday, around 6.25 a.m.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials attributed it to a mechanical failure. In a statement, BMRCL said that no casualties were reported after the incident. “On October 24 at about 6.15 am the launching girder near Udupi Garden Signal, BTM Layout II Stage, while auto launching, instead of taking support on its own leg was resting on the pier. Preliminary investigation states mechanical failure and zero casualities. The launching girder will be taken down safely. Further action will be carried out as per contract provisions,” read a statement from BMRCL.

At around 6.30 am, the machine that joins the segment snapped midway and fell. Labourers who were below it escaped by a whisker.

Speaking to reporters, Namma Metro MD Anjum Parvez said: “This is the first time such a mishap took place during Phase 2 of the Namma Metro work. The broken launcher cannot be used again. There is a possibility that the work will get delayed by two or three weeks because of this incident. However, we will still manage to complete the work within schedule. We have already ordered an inquiry into the mishap.”

Last month, there was a landslip at Tannery road at the site of Kottigere to Nagavara Metro work. The owners of the land had accused officials of BMRCL as being responsible for the incident.