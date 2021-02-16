Creative industries around Durga Puja in Bengal worth ₹32,377 crore: Report
The economic value of the creative industries that crop up around the Durga Puja – the biggest festival in West Bengal – is worth ₹32,377 crore, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said.
The chief minister was citing a 2018 report that the state government had commissioned to find out the economic impact of Durga Puja. The study was conducted by experts from the British Council, IIT Kharagpur, and Queen Mary University in UK.
“As per the report that was submitted on Monday, the economy of creative industries around Durga Puja is ₹32,377 crore, which is equal to $4.53 billion. This is a huge amount of money for a seven-day festival. It is comparable to the GDP of Maldives and around 2.5% of the GDP of West Bengal,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.
Also Read | BJP cyber cell dialling professors, spreading rumours, says Bengal CM Mamata
“This complex research, and as far as we know, the first of its kind in India done on this scale, combines both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the ecosystem of the economy that feeds the festival. It was done based on the same methodology that maps the Edinburgh and Rio festivals,” said Barbara Wickham, director of the British Council in India.
Banerjee also said that her government would urge United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to declare the week-long festival held every year around October as one of the best in the world. “We would urge UNESO to declare Durga Puja as one of the best festivals in the world,” she said at the state secretariat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi launches development projects on Maharaja Suheldev's birth anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin Preeti Sinha to lead UN Capital Development Fund
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi rakes Pulwama terror attack, says PM Modi was busy shooting a film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramlala gets first set of khadi silk garments on Basant Panchami today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU sedition case: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet against Kanhaiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Creative industries around Durga Puja in Bengal worth ₹32,377 crore: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
While India was making PPE kits, some were busy making 'toolkit': Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise: List of hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 rescued after bus with 54 onboard falls into canal in MP, search underway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Two more bodies recovered, death toll reaches 58
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC pulls up FB, WhatsApp over privacy: Key takeaways from proceedings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacier burst: NTPC to give ₹20 lakh compensation to victims’ kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises mapping: Key things to know about the move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra sees spike Covid-19 cases: Here’s what we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind extends greeting on Vasant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox