Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan granted divorce from wife on grounds of mental cruelty

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday granted divorce by a local court in Delhi from is estranged wife Aesha Mukherji on account of him being subjected to mental cruelty. The judge accepeted all the allegations made by Dhawan in the divorce petition against his wife. File Photo: Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (L) with his wife Aesha Mukerji (R)(Twitter)

According to Bar and Bench, judge Harish Kumar accepted the allegations on the ground that Mukherji either didn't contest them or failed to defend herself. Kumar held that Mukerji subjected Dhawan to mental affliction by forcing him to live separately from their son for years.

The court, however, refused to pass an order on the permanent custody of the son, but allowed Dhawan to visit him for a certain duration, including overnight stay with him and family members, in India and Australia. The cricketer can also chat with his son over video call.

The court also directed Mukerji to bring the child to India for visitation purpose at least half the period of the school vacation.

According to Dawan's petition, Mukerji initially assured the cricketer to live with him in India. Howevr, she failed do so giver her committments to ex-husband and two daughters she has with him.

The court also took into account Dhawan's contention that his wife compelling him making her the 99% owner of three properties bought in Australia using the crickrter's money. She also coerced him to become a joint owner in other properties.

Court found Mukerji failed to contest this claim along with other allegations.

