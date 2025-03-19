‘Cried… got groped’: Solo traveller describes her Holi experience in India

Every year, thousands of travellers flock to India to join the Holi festivities filled with vibrant colours and centuries-old traditions. While it can be an enriching experience for most, the Holi celebration in India could be an uncomfortable experience particularly for women. Danielle makes videos about budget trips to countries across the world.(Instagram)

For Danielle, a foreign solo traveller, Holi 2025 in India was marred by an unsettling reality faced by many women during the festivities -harassment and groping.

In a post shared on Instagram, Danielle, who makes videos about budget trips to various countries across the world, began to express how much she loved her time in India, emphasizing the incredible warmth and hospitality of the people.

However, she couldn't stop herself from sharing her Holi experience, one that was far from the joyous occasion many would expect.

Also Read | Bengaluru’s Lalbagh turns battleground as Nepali groups brawl during Holi. Watch

"For me (and a lot of other women it seems) Holi was ruined by the fact that SOME men clearly see it as a prime opportunity to harass women and grope them WHICH IS NOT ON," Danielle wrote in the caption alongside a video of her Holi celebration.

She further explained that some men used the celebration as an opportunity to grope women turning a fun event into an uncomfortable and distressing one for many.

"It’s a massive shame that such a beautiful festival leads to a negative experience for a lot of women," she further wrote underscoring the unfortunate reality some women face during Holi.

Also Read | After Holi hooliganism, Panjab University to raise boundary wall’s height to 7 feet

However, her message was not one of complete bitterness or anger.

An apparently optimistic Danielle made it a point that she wouldn't let that experience define her time in India.

"HOWEVER, I am not letting the actions of a few ruin the amazing memories i’ve already made here and the ones that are gonna come in the next few weeks too," she wrote.

Her message also included a call to avoid generalizing an entire country based on the actions of a few. "I’ve met so many lovely people in India, and I beg people not to generalize the whole country,” she emphasized. Holi was celebrated across the country on March 14.