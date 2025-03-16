Bengaluru’s Lalbagh turns battleground as Nepali groups brawl during Holi. Watch

A Holi celebration at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens spiraled into chaos late Friday evening as two Nepali groups clashed violently, sending visitors into panic. The situation escalated into a full-blown gang fight, forcing the police and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel to intervene.(X/@PrishaSargam)

The situation escalated into a full-blown gang fight, forcing the police and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) personnel to intervene and restore order, the Times of India reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation unfolded atop Lalbagh Rock, a well-known geological monument, where the two groups had gathered for festivities.

What began as a friendly exchange of colors quickly turned aggressive, with individuals wielding sticks and chasing each other. As the fight intensified, bottles and other objects were hurled, causing panic among other visitors, the report added.

Security personnel from the horticulture department alerted the Siddapur police, who, along with a KSRP unit stationed nearby, rushed to the spot and detained those involved.

Authorities confirmed that no major injuries were reported, but the incident has raised concerns over security at public spaces during festivals.

Watch the video here:

A video of the violent clash has gone viral on social media, drawing strong reactions from Bengalureans. Many users expressed anger over the incident, questioning the preparedness of the security staff at Lalbagh and criticizing the bystanders who chose to record the fight instead of calling the police.

One user remarked, “They came prepared with sticks. This wasn’t an abrupt fight—it was planned.”

Another commented, “What were the Lalbagh staff doing? People were busy taking videos instead of informing the cops.”

Some questioned the larger implications of such incidents in Bengaluru. “Who are these people, and what’s their agenda? They should all be arrested, an FIR must be filed, and they should be sent back to their native places.”

A long-time resident lamented the city’s changing character, “Just ten years ago, Bengaluru felt like home. Now, it feels like a stranger.”

Many were furious about the damage to public spaces, with one user stating, “Why destroy Lalbagh? If they want to celebrate Holi this way, they should do it at home. Parks aren’t meant for hooliganism.”

A particularly strong reaction came from a user who wrote, “This isn’t Bihar or UP—this is Namma Bengaluru, and we’re doomed. Once a garden city, now turned into a city of gangsters. Immigrants have disturbed its peace. The only solution? Inner Line Permit.”

