Crime against women declined in Tripura after BJP came to power, says CM Biplab Deb

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Wednesday most crimes against women are related to drug abuse and such incidents have declined after his government took a series of steps against illegal narcotics trade.

After coming to power in the state in 2018 by toppling the two-decade-old Left government, the BJP-IPFT dispensation in the northeastern state had launched the ‘Nasha Mukta Tripura’ or Drug-free Tripura campaign.

“The drug trade originated from the South district and then spread over the entire state. People even cultivated cannabis in reserve forest areas. Crime against women was on the rise then. The erstwhile Left government didn’t take any step to curb this,” Deb said.

He was speaking at an event to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan in state capital Agartala.

“Our government has taken zero tolerance policy towards illegal drug trade and also ensured women’s safety. After we formed the government, crimes against women have lessened,” the chief minister said.

Deb said intravenous drug use is high in the North district of the state and cases of HIV patients are also high there.

According to a police report, 563 drug-related cases have been registered and 855 people arrested since the coalition government came to power.

The police also seized more than 75,037 kilograms of cannabis, 173,145 bottles of cough syrup, 519,274 tablets and 54,13,182 grams of heroin during the past 15 months, the report said.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 14:47 IST