Criminal detained under PSA in J-K’s Udhampur

Ashraf Ali alias 'Shifu', a resident of Ramnagar, has become a threat to public peace and tranquillity, forcing the district magistrate to issue orders for his detention under the PSA, a police spokesperson said. HT Image

He said Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh prepared Ali’s dossier for PSA for his continuous involvement in criminal activities like bovine smuggling, theft and bootlegging.