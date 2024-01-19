Watch: Crowd chants 'Modi-Modi' in Siddaramaiah's presence, PM taunts ‘aisa hota rehta hai

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday taunted Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah at an event in Bengaluru, where the two leaders shared stage. As the crowd began chanting 'Modi-Modi', the Prime Minister turned towards the Congress leader and said “such things happen”. Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC).(PTI)

"Mukhyamantri ji, aisa hota rehta hai (Mr Chief Minister, such things often happen)," he said.

The viral video of the exchange shows the Congress leader smiling uncomfortably.

The two leaders attended the inauguration of Boeing’s new global engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru.

After inaugurating the facility, PM Modi addressed a gathering, where the crowd chanted his name.Siddaramaiah is one of the most bitter critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's policies.

Built at a cost of ₹1,600 crore, the 43-acre state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) campus is the firm's biggest investment outside the United States.

The campus at Hightech Defence and Aerospace Park in Devanahalli on the city outskirts will become a cornerstone for partnerships with the vibrant startups, private and government ecosystem in India, and will help develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry, Boeing said.

PM Modi also launched Boeing's social programme aimed at supporting the entry of more girl children from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector. The programme will provide opportunities for girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and train for jobs in the aviation sector, a company statement said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI