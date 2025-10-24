Crowds, chaos, chants ahead of Chhath as Railways gear up; over 12,000 special trains added

The sound of Chhath devotional songs is filling railway stations across India as lakhs of passengers rush home for the festival. With the festive season at its peak and Diwali and Chhath Puja just days apart this year, the Indian Railways has stepped up operations, adding thousands of special train trips and festive touches to ease the heavy travel rush.
The Railways have reportedly added over 12,000 special trains amid the festive rush, as people head home.
Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta said passenger movement has surged sharply this season, prompting the addition of nearly 2,000 extra trains on the Western Railway network alone. “We are running trains on demand. I am reviewing all the holding areas prepared for the passengers,” Gupta told ANI, after inspecting arrangements at various stations across Gujarat.
Northern Railways, too, has scaled up its operations, anticipating a heavier rush this year due to the simultaneous Bihar elections.
CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, “There is a lot of crowd during Chhath and this time people are going in greater numbers.” Last year, Northern Railway operated 3,800 special trains during the festival season; this year, the figure has risen to over 4,800.
The official also said that the Indian Railways have altogether added over 12,000 special trains this time, up from 9,000 last year around this festive season.
Extensive arrangements have been made at stations, with mini control rooms set up at every major location to manage the influx.
Adding to the festive spirit, the Indian Railways has begun broadcasting Chhath devotional songs at railway stations from Friday.
The Railway Ministry said the initiative aims to connect passengers with the spirit of the festival and make their journeys more pleasant.
“These devotional songs being played at railway stations during Chhath Puja are creating a sacred atmosphere for the devotees,” a ministry press note said.
“At 30 major stations like Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad and Anand Vihar Terminal, these songs are giving passengers a taste of the fragrance of their home and culture, infusing devotion and joy into their journey,” it added.
Delhi is all set for Chhath
In Delhi, preparations are in full swing for the celebration. Minister Kapil Mishra inspected arrangements at Sonia Vihar ghat and said,
“There are 17 big ghats on the Yamuna, one of which is the Sonia Vihar ghat. Arrangements are in place from Palla to Kalindi Kunj. The Chief Minister herself is leading these preparations. This time, a spectacular Chhath will be organised in Delhi.”
Chhath Puja, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will be celebrated from October 25 to 28 this year.
The four-day festival includes the rituals of Nahay-Khay, Kharna, the main Chhath Arghya, and Usha Arghya. Devotees fast and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun, expressing gratitude for life and sustenance on Earth.
Widely celebrated across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, Chhath Puja is marked by devotional folk songs, traditional sweets, and large gatherings along rivers and ghats.