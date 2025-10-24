Crowds, chaos, chants ahead of Chhath as Railways gear up; over 12,000 special trains added

The sound of Chhath devotional songs is filling railway stations across India as lakhs of passengers rush home for the festival. With the festive season at its peak and Diwali and Chhath Puja just days apart this year, the Indian Railways has stepped up operations, adding thousands of special train trips and festive touches to ease the heavy travel rush. Passengers struggling to board a Bihar-bound train amid the heavy rush for the Chhath Puja festival, at New Delhi Railway Station (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The Railways have reportedly added over 12,000 special trains amid the festive rush, as people head home.

Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta said passenger movement has surged sharply this season, prompting the addition of nearly 2,000 extra trains on the Western Railway network alone. “We are running trains on demand. I am reviewing all the holding areas prepared for the passengers,” Gupta told ANI, after inspecting arrangements at various stations across Gujarat.

Northern Railways, too, has scaled up its operations, anticipating a heavier rush this year due to the simultaneous Bihar elections.

CPRO Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said, “There is a lot of crowd during Chhath and this time people are going in greater numbers.” Last year, Northern Railway operated 3,800 special trains during the festival season; this year, the figure has risen to over 4,800.

The official also said that the Indian Railways have altogether added over 12,000 special trains this time, up from 9,000 last year around this festive season.