...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

CRPF, CISF personnel to transport NEET-UG re-examination question papers

The CAPF armed personnel will be assisted by state police forces at each centre when transporting the papers from airports to the banks and then to the exam centres

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 03:53 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The education ministry has roped in personnel from two central armed police forces Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), to transport the question papers for the June 21 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) re-examination, according to an order seen by HT.

The NEET UG re-test is being conducted after the original May 3 examination was cancelled after allegations of paper leak. (ANI file)

The CAPF armed personnel will be assisted by state police forces at each centre when transporting the papers from airports to the banks and then to the exam centres.

The personnel of the two forces, who secured Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and counting centres during the recently held assembly elections across different states including West Bengal, will guard the papers during their journey from the origin hubs of Hyderabad and Ahmedabad to the 551 hub cities where the exams will be conducted. The two forces are providing personnel from their specialised units, which secure individuals in India facing heightened threats to their lives.

Also Read: Paper leak regime: AAP’s Sanjay Singh sharpens attack on centre, UP govts

The NEET UG re-test is being conducted after the original May 3 examination was cancelled following confirmation that the question paper had been compromised. While the question papers were leaked at the source by professors who were setting the paper, the leak during the 2024 exam had happened during transportation from a bank in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh to an examination centre at a school.

Following the NTA chief’s request, the matter was examined by the home ministry and an order has been issued for CAPF deployment. The two CAPFs have been directed to nominate nodal officers for the overall coordination at different places.

The order said, “The matter has been considered in this Ministry and, accordingly, CRPF/CISF is requested to undertake the following actions: Provision of Security Escorts: In coordination with NTA, deploy the required security personnel for providing the second layer of security during transportation and handling of NEET confidential examination material at identified hubs, airports, helipads and other critical locations. For ensuring two-layer security in aircraft/helicopter movements from Origin Hubs, Leg-1 Hubs, Leg-2 Hubs and Leg-3 Hubs.”

The MHA has also directed that nodal officers be appointed who will coordinate with the defence ministry’s Air Division.

The re-test is being conducted at 5,435 centres across 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad.

The NTA cancelled NEET-UG 2026 on May 12, nine days after around 2.27 million candidates appeared for the examination. Investigators later found that questions had reached the phones of some candidates as early as May 1, two days before the test.

 
capf crpf national testing agency
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / CRPF, CISF personnel to transport NEET-UG re-examination question papers
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.