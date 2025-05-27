CRPF dismisses jawan arrested by NIA for spying for pak, sharing sensitive info

The Central Reserve Police Force on Monday said it has dismissed a jawan arrested by the National Investigation Agency last week for allegedly spying for Pakistan. The jawan, Moti Ram Jat, was found to have “acted in violation of established norms and protocols”, CRPF said in a statement.

The jawan, Moti Ram Jat, was found to have “acted in violation of established norms and protocols” of the central paramilitary force during monitoring of his social media activity, CRPF said in a statement.

“Upon preliminary assessment, the matter was deemed serious and has since been referred to the NIA for further inquiry. Concurrently, the individual has been dismissed from service with effect from 21.05.2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF Rules,” said the statement.

Earlier in the day, NIA said it arrested Jat for “sharing sensitive information with Pakistani Intelligence officers”.

“The accused — Moti Ram Jat (a sub inspector rank officer) — was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The agency has further found that he was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits,” NIA said. Jat is in NIA custody till June 6.

Also Read | CRPF commandos honoured with Shaurya Chakra for anti-Naxal operations

He has been booked under sections 15 (pertaining to terror act), 16 (punishment for terror act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy and related acts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).