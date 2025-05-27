Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CRPF dismisses jawan arrested by NIA for spying for pak, sharing sensitive info

ByNeeraj Chauhan
May 27, 2025 05:07 AM IST

CRPF dismissed jawan Moti Ram Jat for allegedly spying for Pakistan; NIA arrested him for sharing sensitive info and receiving funds from PIOs.

The Central Reserve Police Force on Monday said it has dismissed a jawan arrested by the National Investigation Agency last week for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

The jawan, Moti Ram Jat, was found to have “acted in violation of established norms and protocols”, CRPF said in a statement.
The jawan, Moti Ram Jat, was found to have “acted in violation of established norms and protocols”, CRPF said in a statement.

The jawan, Moti Ram Jat, was found to have “acted in violation of established norms and protocols” of the central paramilitary force during monitoring of his social media activity, CRPF said in a statement.

“Upon preliminary assessment, the matter was deemed serious and has since been referred to the NIA for further inquiry. Concurrently, the individual has been dismissed from service with effect from 21.05.2025, under the relevant provisions of the Constitution of India read with the CRPF Rules,” said the statement.

Earlier in the day, NIA said it arrested Jat for “sharing sensitive information with Pakistani Intelligence officers”.

“The accused — Moti Ram Jat (a sub inspector rank officer) — was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The agency has further found that he was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits,” NIA said. Jat is in NIA custody till June 6.

Also Read | CRPF commandos honoured with Shaurya Chakra for anti-Naxal operations

He has been booked under sections 15 (pertaining to terror act), 16 (punishment for terror act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy and related acts) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / CRPF dismisses jawan arrested by NIA for spying for pak, sharing sensitive info
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On