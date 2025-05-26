NIA arrests CRPF personnel in Delhi for allegedly spying for Pakistan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF personnel for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's intelligence officers. The anti-terror agency said in a statement that Moti Ram Jat was involved in espionage activities for Pakistan and had been sharing classified information on national security with Pakistani intelligence officers since 2023. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the accused was involved in these activities since 2023.(PTI file photo)

"The accused, Moti Ram Jat, was actively involved in espionage activity and had been sharing classified information related to national security with Pakistan Intelligence Officers (PIOs) since 2023. The agency has further found that he was receiving funds from the PIOs through various conduits," the agency said in a statement.

The man was arrested in Delhi.

Moti Ram Jat has been remanded to NIA custody till June 6.

The interrogation of the accused is underway, said the agency.

"NIA, which had nabbed and arrested Moti Ram from Delhi, is continuing to interrogate the accused, who was remanded to the agency’s custody till 6th June by the Special Court at Patiala House Courts," it added.

Jyoti Malhotra arrested

NIA's move comes amid security agencies' heightened monitoring of subversive activities following India's armed conflict with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

This month, at least 12 people have been nabbed from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage over a fortnight, with investigations pointing to an alleged Pakistan-linked spy network operating in northern India.

The arrested individuals includes a YouTuber – Jyoti Malhotra – who was in touch with a Pakistan Embassy employee.

Jyoti Malhotra, whose YouTube channel and Instagram accounts have 3.77 lakh subscribers and 1.33 lakh followers respectively, and 31-year-old Guzala from Punjab – were allegedly in touch with Pakistani officer Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. He was forced to leave India earlier this month.

An operation was underway to find if more people were involved in espionage against India, and several YouTube channels were under scrutiny, a top Haryana official told PTI last week.