CRPF jawan found dead in J&K's Awantipora; suicide suspected

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was found dead in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir after gunshots were heard late last night, police said. The jawan has been identified as Sepoy Ajay Kumar. According to police, the gunshots were heard near Chersoo village in Awantipora at 1.55am, triggering assessment of the area. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated. (Representational image)

“After assessment a Jawan of F 112 BN CRPF namely Ct Ajay Kumar was found dead in the pool of blood,” police said in a statement.

The CRPF jawan apparently died by suicide, they added.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.

This is the third reported CRPF jawan's death by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months.

In February, a CRPF jawan was found dead with gunshot wound in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. The jawan of the 245 Battalion was on duty at Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera.

“Prima facie, he died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle. However, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated,” said a police official.

The CRPF also launched an in-house inquiry.

In March, another CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. According to the CRPF, the jawan, Amar Jyoti R K of 79 Battalion was 'mentally disturbed' and died by shooting himself in the head with his colleague's service rifle.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk