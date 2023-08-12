Home / India News / CRPF jawan found dead in J&K's Awantipora; suicide suspected

CRPF jawan found dead in J&K's Awantipora; suicide suspected

ByHT News Desk
Aug 12, 2023 10:03 AM IST

The CRPF jawan Ajay Kumar of 112 Battalion was found in a pool of blood after gunshots were heard late last night in near a village in Awantipora.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was found dead in Awantipora town of Jammu and Kashmir after gunshots were heard late last night, police said. The jawan has been identified as Sepoy Ajay Kumar. According to police, the gunshots were heard near Chersoo village in Awantipora at 1.55am, triggering assessment of the area.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated. (Representational image)
Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated. (Representational image)

“After assessment a Jawan of F 112 BN CRPF namely Ct Ajay Kumar was found dead in the pool of blood,” police said in a statement.

The CRPF jawan apparently died by suicide, they added.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.

This is the third reported CRPF jawan's death by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir in the last six months.

In February, a CRPF jawan was found dead with gunshot wound in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. The jawan of the 245 Battalion was on duty at Tain Bridge camp in Nowshera.

“Prima facie, he died by suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle. However, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated,” said a police official.

The CRPF also launched an in-house inquiry.

In March, another CRPF jawan, who had returned to duty after a leave, died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. According to the CRPF, the jawan, Amar Jyoti R K of 79 Battalion was 'mentally disturbed' and died by shooting himself in the head with his colleague's service rifle.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out