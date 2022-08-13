CRPF personnel injured in grenade attack by terrorists in Srinagar: Police

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, a CRPF personnel was injured when militants hurled a grenade at security forces in Srinagar's Eidgah locality on Saturday.

"One grenade was lobbed by terrorist(s) towards security forces on Ali Jan road, Eidgah. This caused minor splinter injuries to one CRPF personnel," the Srinagar police tweeted.

A cordon-and-search operation has been launched to arrest the culprits, the police added.

The grenade attack came two days after four Indian Army soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn strike by two terrorists on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

On Friday, a policeman was injured after terrorists fired at a joint naka party of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured policeman was immediately evacuated to a hospital for treatment. Following this, the area was cordoned off and a search is in progress.

