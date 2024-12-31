CRPF’s Z+ cover to continue for ex-PM Manmohan Singh’s wife: Officials

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Z-plus security cover is likely to continue for former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur (right) with her daughter Daman Singh during a ceremony to pay last respects to former PM, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Singh and his wife were accorded CRPF Z+ security cover in 2019 after the Centre withdrew their Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.

“The CRPF protection will continue in her case. She will continue to be guarded by the CRPF’s under Z-plus category. A threat perception review will be held later. It is a routine procedure done for all protected people. It is unlikely that the cover will be removed. No orders have been issued or are likely to be issued,” a senior official aware of the matter said.

Singh, the 13th prime minister of India, passed away at 92 due to age-related illness at AIIMS, Delhi on December 26. Until 2019, Singh was protected by the SPG on account of being the former PM. Until November 2019, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also protected by the SPG. The three accorded security by the elite protection force after the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in May 1991. The ministry of home affairs, however, replaced the SPG cover of the four with the CRPF Z-plus security after bringing amendments to the SPG Act.

The SPG was created by an Act of the Parliament in 1988. This is the country’s elite protection force, which protects the Prime Minister in India and abroad. The best officers from different police forces, paramilitary forces, Intelligence Bureau(IB) and Research and Analysis Wing(RAW) join the SPG on deputation.

Previously under the SPG Act, former prime ministers and their immediate families were entitled to SPG cover for at least 10 years from the date of leaving office. The threat assessment would then be reviewed every year depending on which the security cover by SPG would continue or be transferred to other paramilitary forces. Under the amended SPG Act, the security cover will be provided to former PMs for a period of five years after they leave the office.