CRZ clearance process streamlined for eligible Blue Economy projects: Govt

The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance process is streamlined for eligible Blue Economy projects, with the necessary safeguards for sensitive habitats like mangroves and coral reefs, minister of state for environment Kirti Vardhan Singh told Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The permissible and regulated activities that fall in CRZ–II and CRZ-III areas are considered for clearance. (AP)

The CRZ clearance procedures ensure strict protection for ecologically sensitive areas categorized as CRZ-I(A), including mangroves, coral reefs, and other critical coastal ecosystems. All development activities are prohibited, except limited and regulated activities such as ecotourism facilities, construction of public utility roads, and laying of pipelines or transmission lines, in these areas.

“Under the CRZ Notification 2019, all development activities or projects in CRZ-I and CRZIV areas, which are regulated or permissible as per the notification, are dealt with by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) for CRZ clearance, based on the recommendation of the concerned Coastal Zone Management Authority,” said Singh.

He was responding to questions by Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers Mayank Kumar Nayak and Samik Bhattacharya as to how the ministry was ensuring that simplified CRZ clearance procedures for Blue Economy projects do not harm ecologically sensitive areas such as mangroves and coral reefs.

The lawmakers asked about measures being taken to strengthen State Coastal Zone Management Authorities (SCZMAs) for rigorous, independent monitoring and enforcement of CRZ norms, and whether the ministry has finalised guidelines for implementing the National Marine Litter Policy, etc.

Singh said the permissible and regulated activities that fall purely in CRZ–II and CRZ-III areas are considered for CRZ clearance by the concerned Coastal Zone Management Authority. “However, projects in CRZ–II and CRZ–III that also traverse through CRZ–I or CRZ-IV areas, or both, shall be considered by the MoEFCC, based on the recommendations of the concerned Coastal Zone Management Authority,” Singh said. He said state authorities are authorised to act against CRZ violations.

“As per the CRZ Notification, 2019, the State Government or the Union Territory (UT) CZMAs shall be primarily responsible for enforcement and monitoring of the Notification. To assist in this task, the State Government and the Union Territory shall constitute District-level Committees under the Chairmanship of the concerned District Magistrate, including at least three representatives from the local traditional coastal communities, including fisherfolk.”

He said state CZMAs have been empowered under Sections 5, 10, and 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, to enforce and monitor the provisions of the CRZ Notification. “The ministry has also been issuing directions to SCZMAs from time to time for identifying and taking action against violations.”

He said the National Coastal Zone Management Authority (NCZMA), at its 48th meeting in September, deliberated on the matter. “State/UT CZMAs are empowered to take action against...violations in accordance with the powers already delegated to all Coastal States/UTs under Sections 5, 10, and 19 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.”

The response is significant as a final judgement on a petition challenging the environmental clearance to the Great Nicobar Holistic Development project is pending.

In 2022, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed that the environmental clearance be revisited in the light of some unanswered deficiencies pointed out by the appellants, which need to be addressed. It pointed out that out of 20,668 coral colonies, 16150 are proposed to be translocated without any mention of the threat to the remaining 4,518.

The Great Nicobar Holistic Development Project includes an international container transshipment terminal, an international airport, a power plant, a township, and a trunk infrastructure road.