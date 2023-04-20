Home / India News / CUET-PG 2023 to be conducted between June 5-12

CUET-PG 2023 to be conducted between June 5-12

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2023 08:10 PM IST

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admission (CUET-PG) will be conducted between June 5 and June 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday.

This year, a total of 177 universities are participating in CUET-PG. (Representative file image)
The exam will be conducted on all dates between the said period, the testing agency said.

14 lakh apply for CUET-UG, 41% jump from last year: UGC data

CUET-PG provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the central universities or other participating state universities, deemed and private universities across the country.

This year, a total of 177 universities are participating in CUET-PG.

The NTA has also extended the last date of CUET-PG registration till May 5.

The application deadline earlier was April 19.

The agency has advised candidates to regularly visit its website for the latest updates regarding the examination.

