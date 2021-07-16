Cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage in India at nearly 400 million doses

Nearly 400 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country, the Union government said on Friday.

Of these, more than 3.8 million doses were administered on Friday alone, according to the government’s 7pm provisional report on vaccines.

“India’s cumulative Covid Vaccination Coverage reached nearly 40 crore (39,93,62,514), as per the 7pm provisional report today,” the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement on Friday.

“More than 38.79 lakh (38,79,917) Vaccine Doses have been administered today,” it added.

18 to 44 age group

Beneficiaries between the age of 18 and 44 years were the last group to be added to India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive from the third phase that began on May 1. So far 21,646,175 first doses and 4,598,664 second doses have been administered to people in this age bracket, across the 37 states and Union territories, the health ministry said.

Uttar Pradesh has given the maximum number of first doses to people in this age group, followed by Madhya Pradesh. The two states have delivered 14,148,447 doses and 10,892,805 doses respectively.

“Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years,” the ministry noted in its statement.

“Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine,” it further said.

Concerns about shortage

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that more than 25 million vaccine doses are remaining unutilised with the states and Union territories (UT), amid the concerns about shortage in stocks raised by some states.

It also said that the government has so far provided over 411 million vaccine doses to states and another 5.2 million doses are in the supply pipeline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the chief ministers of six states that are reporting a high number of Covid-19 infections on Friday.

During the meeting, Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin and Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray expressed the need for more vaccine allocations to their respective states.