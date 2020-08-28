e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case

Customs grilling Kerala CM’s former IT fellow in gold smuggling case

The gold smuggling case has cast a shadow on the office of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 15:17 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Opposition has built up pressure on Kerala government alleging involvement of high profile officials in the gold smuggling case.
Opposition has built up pressure on Kerala government alleging involvement of high profile officials in the gold smuggling case.(PTI Photo)
         

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s former IT fellow, Arun Balachandran, appeared before the customs on Friday afternoon in Kochi for questioning in the sensational gold smuggling case following reports that he had played an important role in arranging for a flat right outside state secretariat for one of the main accused Swapna Suresh.

It is suspected that the location of the flat was aimed at facilitating smooth smuggling operations by creating a perception of proximity to power.

Balachandran, who is believed to be close to the former private secretary of the CM, told officials that he was asked to arrange a flat for Swapan Suresh by the former secretary, M Shivashankar, who is under the scanner in the case.

20 persons have been arrested so far and 5 are absconding or are to be extradited in the gold smuggling case, which is being probed by several agencies including the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

NIA has claimed that the smuggling network was linked to anti-national activities and possibly terror-funding.

The smuggling case has cast a shadow on the left front government in Kerala. The case surfaced on July 5 after 30 KG gold was seized from baggage that arrived from UAE in the name of an official of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Also Read: Kerala secretariat fire: State govt constitutes panel to probe incident

Recently, Kerala higher education minister K T Jaleel’s name, too, got dragged into the matter upon revelation that another consignment to the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram in March weighing more than 4,000 kg had been received by him. Jaleel’s name also figured prominently in the call list of Swapna Suresh. However, the minister has denied any wrongdoing and said the consignment contained the holy book of Quran which was distributed among people in his constituency.

Also Read: Opposition steps up pressure on Pinarayi Vijayan-led govt

With the state assembly elections just eight months away, the opposition Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have announced a series of protests seeking the resignation of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is on the back foot due to the gold smuggling case.

tags
top news
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Postpone NEET, JEE: Congress pickets outside education ministry
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Japanese PM Abe resigns over worsening health
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Mehul Choksi’s plea seeking pre-screening of Netflix series dismissed
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Months after oath-taking ceremony, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar share dais
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces CBI for the first time
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty faces CBI for the first time
National Sports Awards: Rohit, Ishant to miss ceremony; three awardees test positive
National Sports Awards: Rohit, Ishant to miss ceremony; three awardees test positive
A look at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s 3-decade career
A look at Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s 3-decade career
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
‘US will crush coronavirus with vaccine by year end’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In