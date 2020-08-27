Kerala secretariat fire: State govt constitutes panel to probe incident

kerala

The Kerala government on Wednesday constituted a multi-departmental panel that will investigate the technical issues that caused fire at the state’s secretariat on Tuesday.

The fire which gutted crucial files and furniture at the Kerala secretariat was doused within 40 minutes.

The state government said a multi-departmental committee headed by Dr A Kowsigan, Commissioner of disaster management along with four other members will look into several aspects that resulted in the fire and submit a report within a week, a notification issued by Chief secretary Vishwas Mehta stated.

Opposition parties in Kerala alleged that the fire was deliberate in order to destroy key evidences in the infamous gold smuggling case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 20 people in the scandal so far.

Though the FIR states that many files were destroyed, the ruling party and senior officers maintained that none of the important files related to the smuggling case and otherwise were lost and the fire at the secretariat was just a mere accident.

On Wednesday, Kerala witnessed protests, followed by tear-gas shelling, baton charging and sit-ins. Several districts headquarters turned into a war-zone as protesters clashed with cops and multiple injuries were reported.

