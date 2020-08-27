e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Kerala secretariat fire: State govt constitutes panel to probe incident

Kerala secretariat fire: State govt constitutes panel to probe incident

The state government said a multi-departmental committee headed by Dr A Kowsigan, Commissioner of disaster management along with four other members will look into several aspects that resulted in the fire and submit a report within a week, a notification issued by Chief secretary Vishwas Mehta stated.

kerala Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:33 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fire which gutted crucial files and furniture at the Kerala secretariat was doused within 40 minutes.
The fire which gutted crucial files and furniture at the Kerala secretariat was doused within 40 minutes. (HT Photo)
         

The Kerala government on Wednesday constituted a multi-departmental panel that will investigate the technical issues that caused fire at the state’s secretariat on Tuesday.

The fire which gutted crucial files and furniture at the Kerala secretariat was doused within 40 minutes.

The state government said a multi-departmental committee headed by Dr A Kowsigan, Commissioner of disaster management along with four other members will look into several aspects that resulted in the fire and submit a report within a week, a notification issued by Chief secretary Vishwas Mehta stated.

Opposition parties in Kerala alleged that the fire was deliberate in order to destroy key evidences in the infamous gold smuggling case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 20 people in the scandal so far.

Also read: Protests in Kerala as Opposition steps up pressure over secretariat fire

Though the FIR states that many files were destroyed, the ruling party and senior officers maintained that none of the important files related to the smuggling case and otherwise were lost and the fire at the secretariat was just a mere accident.

On Wednesday, Kerala witnessed protests, followed by tear-gas shelling, baton charging and sit-ins. Several districts headquarters turned into a war-zone as protesters clashed with cops and multiple injuries were reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags
top news
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
Indian-origin girl invents cap to ensure social distancing during Covid-19; wins rave reviews
Indian-origin girl invents cap to ensure social distancing during Covid-19; wins rave reviews
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In