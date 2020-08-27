Protests in Kerala as Oppn steps up pressure over secretariat fire

india

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:03 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as opposition parties continue to allege the fire that gutted ‘important files’ and furniture at the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday was deliberate, the state witnessed a series of protests on Wednesday over the incident as protestors clashed with police injuring many.

While the opposition parties allege fire was deliberate attempt to destroy key evidences in the sensational gold smuggling case, the ruling party claim it was a mere accident.

Even though the first information report (FIR) says many files were destroyed, but government and senior officers maintain that none of the important files were lost and the incident had nothing to do with the smuggling case.

The general administration department (GAD), where the protocol office falls, said gutted files were related to government guest house bookings and ministers swearing-in details. However, nobody is willing to believe GAD secretary P Hani’s claims.

A section of the employees however allege that it was a well planned and executed fire and important files dealing with the exemption certificates in UAE consular office, tour itinerary and travel history of some controversial bureaucrats and ministers were destroyed. They say the room in which the fire originated was closed for last two days after one of the employees tested Covid-19 positive. They also allege that the secretariat has a small fire unit but it was not put into action, instead officials waited for reinforcement to arrive from outside. They also question suspicious movement of some government trade union leaders on the premises.

According to the FIR, the fire started from a fan after overheating and its remains fell on curtains and later spread to an ‘almirah’ where files were kept. The opposition also said that Chief Secretary Viswas Mehta’s role in the incident was ‘mysterious’ as he was in a hurry to drive out the media and politicians from the scene. When asked about the incident, Mehta refused to comment saying investigation was on. The government also plans to book BJP state president K Surendran, who was among the first to reach the spot, for breach of security. Two inquires are going on separately, one led by police and other by the disaster management secretary.

“Many IAS officers’ names also cropped up during the investigation. You don’t need an in-depth inquiry to find out it was an orchestrated one. There are chances for more such manmade fires. We want the NIA to take custody of remaining important files,” said N K Premachandran, RSP MP from Kollam. After meeting Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday UDF leaders sent another written submission seeking his intervention on Wednesday.

Some officials say video clippings of smuggling accused Swapna Suresh and Sandip Nair with some officials of the GAD department were doing rounds in social media for last few days. There are reports that Suresh was a frequent visitor to the GAD department and she religiously invited officials for important functions at the consulate and after every foreign trip she allegedly gifted them with latest mobile phones and other gadgets.

“When CCTV visuals were sought the government said they were destroyed in lightening. Later it said some of them can be retrieved. CM’s office knew everything about Swapna and Co. Now they are desperately destroying evidences. We hope NIA will question them soon,” said opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said both Congress and BJP have aligned to derail a democratically-elected government.