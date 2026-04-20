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'Cut-money politics': Modi steps up attack on TMC, predicts BJP win in Bengal

PM Modi addressed four rallies across tribal belts in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and West Midnapore’s Belda, and said the BJP will come to power.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:24 am IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stepped up attacks on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in West Bengal, as campaigning intensified in the state days ahead of the first phase of polling on April 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers Jhalmuri snack to a local, in Jhargram on Sunday.(@narendramodi)

Addressing four rallies across tribal belts in Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, and West Midnapore’s Belda, Modi said the BJP will come to power in the state after the two-phase elections. “I am speaking from political experience. I have felt the zeal in people. It is certain that BJP will form the government. Several districts will no longer have TMC MLAs,” he said at his fourth rally in Belda.

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'Modi framed the election as a wider battle over Bengal’s identity, language and culture, accusing the TMC of favouring “infiltrators”, neglecting tribals and presiding over corruption and “cut-money” politics.

He also targeted the state government over reservation policies and alleged neglect of the Kurmi community, which has been demanding Scheduled Tribe status. Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, Modi accused the TMC of disrespecting tribal communities, citing a row during her March visit to the state.

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The Prime Minister outlined welfare promises from the BJP’s manifesto, including financial assistance for women, housing support, and schemes for tribal and marginal communities. He also accused the TMC of blocking central schemes and fostering “syndicate” culture.

Mamata Banerjee countered the remarks in a post on X, saying her party has consistently supported women’s political representation. “The question of opposing women’s reservation does not arise,” she said, adding that her party opposed delimitation-linked changes that could “alter” federal balance.

Union minister J P Nadda and BJP leader Nitin Nabin also targeted the TMC at separate rallies. The rallies come amid a high-decibel campaign ahead of the first phase of polling on April 23, with both sides sharpening their messaging in key battleground districts. , The results will be announced on May 4.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

west bengal election 2026 pm modi narendra modi bengal election opposition tmc mamata banerjee eci india news
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