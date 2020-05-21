e-paper
Home / India News / Cyclone Amphan: Private aircraft, hangar at Kolkata airport damaged, says Air India CMD

Cyclone Amphan: Private aircraft, hangar at Kolkata airport damaged, says Air India CMD

The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 17:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh
New Delhi
Air India CMD speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on May 21, 2020. (ANI)
         

A small private aircraft which was parked in a hangar has been damaged due to Cyclone Amphan, said Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Air India.

“Our two aircraft parked at a Kolkata airport were not damaged. There is some damage to the hangar. A small private aircraft that was parked in the hangar has been damaged,” Bansal said in a press briefing here.

The Kolkata airport was flooded due to heavy rain after Cyclone Amphan made landfall in coastal regions of Odisha and West Bengal on May 20.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that 72 people have died in West Bengal so far and announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

