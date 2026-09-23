Storm alert: Are schools in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh open or closed today?

Authorities in several regions of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh were on alert on Wednesday as a Bay of Bengal depression intensified into a deep depression, triggering heavy rainfall in coastal and southern areas.

Malkangiri also declared that schools would be shut till Thursday. (Naveen Sharma)

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The weather conditions have prompted local administrations to take precautionary measures.

Follow live updates on Cyclone 'Arnab' here.

Odisha schools - open or shut?

Deep Dive Which districts in Odisha have schools closed due to Cyclone Arnab? Schools in Nabarangpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Khurda, and Malkangiri have been ordered to remain closed until September 24. What precautions are being taken in Andhra Pradesh in response to Cyclone Arnab? Authorities in Andhra Pradesh have declared a holiday for schools in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, and have prepared shelters while restricting movement on vulnerable routes. How is the weather system of Cyclone Arnab expected to develop? The India Meteorological Department forecasts that the deep depression will intensify and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur by the night of September 23, 2026.

Coastal and southern Odisha witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures, including the closure of educational institutions in several districts, news agency PTI reported.

Schools closed: Educational institutions in Nabarangpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput and Khurda have been ordered to remain closed till September 24, Thursday, the report added.

Malkangiri also declared that schools would be shut till Thursday. Anganwadi centres will also remain shut till September 24, Thursday. Despite the closure, teachers and other staff will report to schools.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration hoisted red flags across the beach and completely banned sea bathing till Thursday.

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According to the update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system is moved westwards at a speed of 7 kmph during the past several hours.

"The Deep Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 85.0°E, about 100 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 220 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 180 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)," the weather department said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

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"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, and cross North Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam as a Deep Depression by night of 23rd September 2026," it added.

According to the roster that lists the names of cyclonic storms, the next cyclone that forms in the North Indian Ocean will be named ‘Arnab’, as HT reported earlier.

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Also Read | Cyclone ‘Arnab’ next in line? Bay of Bengal system intensifies into deep depression, to cross Andhra-Odisha coast by…

Are Andhra Pradesh schools open?

A holiday has been declared for all schools in Vizianagaram district on September 23, Wednesday, according to an official statement from the Vizianagaram District Education Officer (DEO), as reported by Moneycontrol.

Schools in Srikakulam have also been ordered to remain shut, it further reported.

(with inputs from agencies)