Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 94,000 evacuated, forces on standby in Gujarat

Thousands of rescue workers, essential services staff and military personnel waited late on Thursday for the storm to pass so in order to begin rehabilitation work, as experts and officials feared significant damage to infrastructure after cyclone Biparjoy battered Kutch and Saurashtra with winds as strong as 140k/hr.

A man rides a motorcycle through a waterlogged street in Mandvi, before the arrival of cyclone Biparjoy, in Gujarat on Thursday. (Reuters)

In all, over 94,000 people were evacuated within Gujarat, which has a coastline stretching over 1,600km. Some of the evacuees were taken from vulnerable settlements to further inland, where they were housed in government facilities.

“There are about 270 houses in our village and all of us are safely at this relief centre. Facilities are adequate although we would like to return home soon,” said Latif Umar, a farmer who lives with his family of six at Asirawand village, 6lm from Jakhau. They were now at a government hospital, while the winds outside began to pick up.

The cyclone’s landfall began around 6:30pm and was expected to last till midnight, after which the winds and rain were expected to begin relenting. The government has constructed 76 multipurpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) across the coastal regions.

Experts said the cyclone is likely to lead to significant economic losses. “Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to have a severe impact on Gujarat, with the total economic impact to be around ₹1,000 crore. The event will also impact solar plants significantly. At least 3 major seaports in Gujarat will be highly affected by strong winds and cyclone-induced flood, with Jakhau being most impacted due to the landfall nearest to it,” said Pushpendra Johari, SVP-sustainability, RMSI, a GIS and geospatial technology company.

Biparjoy is expected to cause damage to standing plantations in various districts as well, potentially resulting in losses to farmers. RMSI has estimated the potential loss to be in the range of ₹400-600 crore for agriculture.

The first order of business, however, would be restoring electricity and communications, officials said.

Teams from the electricity and road infrastructure departments were on stand-by to restore connectivity and power supply while communication lines had been reinforced with 25 HAM radio sets and 15 satellite phones.

HAM radios are a reliable mode of messaging during crises when traditional communication networks fail, provides a vital means of connectivity for natural disaster mitigation.

The Army has deployed 11 relief columns, the Air Force has stationed 5 helicopters for immediate deployment, the Navy has readied 10 rescue teams, and the Coast Guard has prepared 5 ships and 3 aircraft for search and rescue operations. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also stepped up its resources and established effective coordination with civil authorities.

Around 8,000 trucks were also stranded at Kandla Port, of which 40% are carrying containers with goods meant for export. Local customs brokers and transporters are providing necessary food and supplies to support the truckers, officials said.

