Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Storm 200 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Very severe cyclonic storm has led to heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India.
Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15, India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has led to heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India especially, Gujarat and Mumbai. IMD issued a red alert on Wednesday for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The authorities are expecting Biparjoy's damages to be limited to roads, light poles and kutcha houses.
IMD Director Radhe Shyam Sharma told news agency ANI, “Currently it (Biparjoy) is currently under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on June 15. It will enter Rajasthan's Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken.”
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:29 AM
Cyclone Biparjoy won't impact monsoon, says IMD. 'Had it moved Oman…'
The southwest monsoon is set to advance further into the southern peninsula and eastern parts of the country from Sunday after an initial delay in its onset over Kerala.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Cyclone Biparjoy has completely detached itself from the monsoonal flow and will have no impact on the progress of the seasonal rainfall system.
"Had Cyclone Biparjoy moved north-westwards towards Oman, it would have affected the monsoonal flow," he said.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:28 AM
Akashvani dismantles 90-metre tower in Gujarat as cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to hit state
Akashvani on Wednesday said it has dismantled a 90-metre high-transmission tower supported by a guy rope at Gujarat's Dwarka as Cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Thursday.
"This has been done to prevent any mishap and minimise the damage to life and property in the surrounding areas," an official statement said.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:27 AM
Gujarat braces for heavy rain; power, railways to be disrupted | Top points
With cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, the coastal districts of the state are bracing for heavy to very rainfall and gale wind speed gradually reaching 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts where the very severe cyclone storm Biparjoy is expected to cause damage to roads, standing crops, and houses and disrupt railways. Power and communication lines could also be disrupted with likely damage to poles.
Cyclone Biparjoy is “very likely to move northeastwards and cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by evening of 15th June as a very severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” IMD said in a 2.15am bulletin.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:25 AM
Watch: Gujarat's Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds
Gujarat's Mandvi witnesses rough sea conditions and strong winds as very severe cyclonic storm moves forward.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:23 AM
Watch: Dwarka's Gomti Ghat hit by high tidal waves
Dwarka's Gomti Ghat in Gujarat hit by high tidal waves as Biparjoy approaches.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:22 AM
Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat to remain closed for devotees today
As cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaches the coastal region of Gujarat, Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka is closed for devotees on Thursday.
Along with the Dwarkadhish Temple, the Dwarka Bazaar will also remain closed.
However, the temple routine will continue as it is. There will be morning pooja, bhog and aarti during the daytime and the live darshan is accessible through the Dwarkadhish Temple official website and will continue throughout the day, said Malay Pandya, priest of Dwarkadhish Temple.
- Thu, 15 Jun 2023 08:19 AM
BSF affirms confidence to combat situation in Gujarat
In the wake of cyclone 'Biparjoy' approaching Gujarat's coastal areas, Border Security Force (BSF) has made adequate preparations to combat any challenges arising out of the impending storm.
The Inspector General of BSF Gujarat, Ravi Gandhi visited the coastal areas of Bhuj and took stock of the preparedness to deal with any situation.
BSF IG Ravi Gandhi said, "BSF forces are deployed at the international border. As per the IMD assessment, the concerned area is from Mandvi to Karachi. Our forces are alert with full preparation. We are helping people who are approaching us with any concerns. We are also in contact with other security forces like NDRF".
